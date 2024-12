Bacik announced that Labour TDs decided to seek one more meeting with both Harris and Martin next week. Alamy / RollingNews.ie Alamy / RollingNews.ie / RollingNews.ie

LABOUR IS SEEKING to meet with Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael to get “clear” responses to their government priorities from the leaders of both parties, respectively.

Representatives from Labour, including leader Ivana Bacik, met with Simon Harris and Micheál Martin on Tuesday to discuss the possibility of forming a coalition with the two larger parties, outlining its manifesto commitments.

After a parliamentary party meeting in Dublin today, Bacik announced that Labour TDs decided to seek one more meeting with both Harris and Martin next week so that they can get a “clear response” to their priorities.

There have been reports of a split within Labour as to whether or not the party should seek to enter a coalition with Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael by themselves.

Labour initially sought to jointly enter government formation negotiations with the Social Democrats, but the fellow left-party rejected the proposal last week.

The Journal understands that there is now a “sense of uniformity” in the view that Labour should not enter into government. Separate reports this week suggested that Bacik has internally ruled out going into government without the Social Democrats.

Advertisement

On Wednesday, Harris claimed that Independent TDs, who are now seen as the likely third leg of the stool in the next coalition government, were “very serious” about forming a majority with Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil.

He said that there is a “clear way” for his party and Fianna Fáil to form a government, but that a majority is needed. Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil negotiating teams have met this week a number of times and have described the talks as positive.

Harris said he believes a government will be formed by the middle of next month. He said he would like an agreement to be finalised “ideally before” US President-elect Donald Trump is sworn into office on 20 January.

Independent TD Michael Lowry, of the Regional Independent group, confirmed this week that he has been invited to speak with Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil’s negotiating teams early next week.

The discussions will be around getting the structure and the parameters of the technical group’s engagement in government formation talks agreed. Arising from those discussions the Regional Group’s will appoint their negotiators.

Asked this week if he will be the next Taoiseach, Micheál Martin said Fianna Fáil will continue its discussions with other parties first. He noted, however, that he has been clear, since before the election, that he would like to be leader of the country.

Martin said he was aware that the public are anxious for discussions to wrap up quickly so a government can be formed soon. He did not say, however, if an agreement would be made by January.

“I respect the talks process and we’ll see what transpires,” he told reporters.