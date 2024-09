DISCUSSIONS ARE ONGOING to resolve an impasse in government over the introduction of the land hoarding tax.

A row emerged recently over the potential deferral of a tax on undeveloped land, with Green party politicians claiming they had been “blindsided” by the reports of delays, and calling for the tax to be included in this year’s Budget.

Green Party Roderic O’Gorman said last week that believes all three Government parties can come to an agreement before the Budget.

Finance Minister Jack Chambers attended last night’s party leaders meeting where he is understood to have outlined plans to find a solution that will ensure farmers that are actively working the zoned land are excluded.

It is understood there is now a consensus across government that land hoarding needs to be tackled but that active farmers should not be subject to Residential Zoned Land Tax (RZLT).

Further proposals aimed at achieving this will be brought to party leaders before Budget day, it is believed.

A government spokesperson for the Green Party told The Journal today that “discussions are ongoing”.

They indicated that a solution will be found, but added that a final decision on the matter has yet to be made.

They added that the Greens want the tax to be rolled out in February of next year, stating that they are “hopeful” discussions will conclude shortly.