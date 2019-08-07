This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Wednesday 7 August, 2019
Garda probe after petrol station robbed in Longford

The Incident happened between 2am and 6am on Thursday morning.

By Garreth MacNamee Wednesday 7 Aug 2019, 11:46 AM
Image: Sam Boal
Image: Sam Boal

GARDAÍ HAVE APPEALED for witnesses following the burglary of a petrol station n in Lanesboro, County Longford.

The incident happened between 2am and 6am on Thursday morning. Gardaí believe the burglars gained entry to the station by forcing a rear door and the burglars are believed to have spent some hours in the store.

Officers said that a quantity of cigarettes, alcohol and cash was stolen and a considerable amount of damage was caused in the store. 

A spokesman said: “Gardaí are appealing to any persons who may have seen any suspicious activity on Thursday 4th July 2019 between 1am and 7am in Lanesboro.

“Gardaí are also appealing to motorists who were driving through Lanesboro between 1am and 7am who may have dash cam footage. Anyone with information is asked to contact Lanesboro Garda Station on 043 3321102 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.”

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie