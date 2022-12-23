Cannabis worth €2.4 million seized after gardaí intercept two vehicles in Dublin

CANNABIS WITH AN estimated street value of €2.4 million has been seized by gardaí in Dublin.

Gardaí intercepted two vehicles shortly after 2pm yesterday, and searched a residential premises in the Dublin south inner city area and a business premises in west Dublin.

In the course of the operation, gardaí discovered 120 kilogrammes of cannabis herb with an estimated street value of €2.4 million.

The Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau have seized €2.4 million of cannabis herb during a series of searches in Dublin yesterday. Four persons were arrested during the operation, which forms part of Operation Tara. pic.twitter.com/XaoXkj7Dyb — Garda Info (@gardainfo) December 23, 2022

Four men – aged 25, 39, 39 and 46 years – were arrested in relation to drug trafficking activity pursuant to Section 15 of the Misuse of Drugs Act 1977/84.

They are currently being detained at Kevin Street Garda Station and Irishtown Garda Station under the provisions of section two of Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

Personnel attached to the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) and the Special Crime Task Force were involved in the search, which was carried out as part of Operation Tara.

Investigations are ongoing.

Cocaine seized in Galway

Separately, suspected cocaine with an estimated street value of €70,000 was seized in Galway last night.

Gardaí attached to the Galway Divisional Drug Unit, assisted by other units, carried out a search under warrant at a residence in Newcastle, Galway city, at approximately 9.30pm yesterday.

During the course of this operation, suspected cocaine with an estimated street value of €70,000 was seized. The drugs will be sent for further analysis.

Garda Press Office The seized cocaine Garda Press Office

A man aged in his 40s was arrested at the scene and was taken to Galway Garda Station where he was detained under the provisions of section two of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

He has since been released without charge and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Investigations are ongoing.

This seizure was also part of Operation Tara – a strategy which aims to “disrupt, dismantle and prosecute drug trafficking networks, at all levels – international, national, local – involved in the importation, distribution, cultivation, production, local sale and supply of controlled drugs”.