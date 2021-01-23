US talk show host Larry King dies aged 87

THE ICONIC TV and radio interviewer Larry King died today at the age of 87, his media company said.

Ora Media did not state a cause of death but media reports said King had been battling Covid-19 for weeks and had suffered several health problems in recent years.

In a statement, the media company said he passed away at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

“For 63 years and across the platforms of radio, television and digital media, Larry’s many thousands of interviews, awards, and global acclaim stand as a testament to his unique and lasting talent as a broadcaster,” Ora Media said.

“Ora Media sends our condolences to his surviving children Larry, Jr., Chance, cannon, and the entire King family,” the statement said.

“Funeral arrangements sand a memorial service will be announced later in coordination with the king family, who ask for their privacy at this time.”

More to follow