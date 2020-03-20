This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Friday 20 March, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

QUIZ: How well do you know the Late Late Show?

Test your knowledge.

By Hayley Halpin Friday 20 Mar 2020, 9:30 PM
44 minutes ago 7,359 Views 16 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5052314

WHILE THE DAYS may feel like they’re rolling into one another at the moment, we can confirm that it is, in fact, Friday and that means the Late Late Show is on tonight. 

As the country continues to adapt to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, Ryan Tubridy will hear from those leading Ireland’s frontline emergency services staff who have been working tirelessly in recent weeks. 

Tubridy will also take viewers through a step-by-step demonstration of what’s involved when being tested for coronavirus, while Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe and Chief Medical Officer Tony Holohan will provide the latest updates. 

So, with another non-traditional show in store tonight, let’s test your knowledge of the Late Late Show…

How many years did Gay Byrne present the Late Late Show for?
RollingNews.ie
30
37

44
26
Which Late Late Show presenter ripped up Toy Show tickets live on air?
RTÉ
Gay Byrne
Ryan Tubridy

Pat Kenny
What year did Ryan Tubridy start presenting the show?
Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie
2009
2011

2015
2006
What did Pat Kenny call Jerry Seinfeld during an uncomfortable interview in 2007?
RTE
Gary Seinfeld
Jerry Springer

Jerry Seinfield
Jerry Surefield
The 1981 Late Late Toy Show featured an attempt to break a Lego world record. Was it successful?
RTE
Yes
No
This kid made an appearance on the Late Late Toy Show and knew an awful lot about horology. What is his name?
RTÉ
John Joe
John Paul

Jimmy
John Mark
In 1994, Gay Byrne refused to shake a particular politicians hand at the beginning of an interview. Who was that politician?
RollingNews.ie
John Bruton
Albert Reynolds

Martin McGuinness
Gerry Adams
What British comedian fell off his chair during an interview with Gay Byrne?
RTÉ
Lee Evans
Rowan Atkinson

Lenny Henry
Billy Connolly
Who did Linda Martin call an "odious little man" live on air in 2014?
RTÉ
Louis Walsh
Billy McGuinness

Francis Brennan
Brendan O'Connor
Which of the hosts began the Late Late Toy Show in a Darth Vader costume?
RTÉ
Pat Kenny
Gay Byrne

Ryan Tubridy
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
What are ewe doing!?
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Shell of a bad effort
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Fintastic
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Clever Cat
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Top Dog
Share your result:

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (16)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie