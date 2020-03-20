QUIZ: How well do you know the Late Late Show?

WHILE THE DAYS may feel like they’re rolling into one another at the moment, we can confirm that it is, in fact, Friday and that means the Late Late Show is on tonight.

As the country continues to adapt to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, Ryan Tubridy will hear from those leading Ireland’s frontline emergency services staff who have been working tirelessly in recent weeks.

Tubridy will also take viewers through a step-by-step demonstration of what’s involved when being tested for coronavirus, while Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe and Chief Medical Officer Tony Holohan will provide the latest updates.

So, with another non-traditional show in store tonight, let’s test your knowledge of the Late Late Show…