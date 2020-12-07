#Open journalism No news is bad news

Dublin: 2°C Monday 7 December 2020
Coronavirus: No further deaths and 242 new cases confirmed in Ireland

The National Public Health Emergency Team confirmed the latest figures this evening.

By Sean Murray Monday 7 Dec 2020, 5:51 PM
12 minutes ago 8,597 Views 8 Comments
Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan
Image: Leah Farrell/Rollingnews.ie
Image: Leah Farrell/Rollingnews.ie

A FURTHER 242 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Ireland, the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) has said this evening.

In a statement, it said that no further deaths due to Covid-19 have been reported.

There have been 2,099 Covid-19-related deaths in Ireland so far, along with 74,468 confirmed cases.

As of 2pm today, there were 233 patients with Covid-19 in hospital. Of these, 28 are in intensive care. 

The 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population is now at 80.4. The highest incidence rate can be found in Donegal with 232.4. The other areas with the highest incidence of Covid-19 in the past two weeks is Kilkenny (172.3) and Louth (156.7).

The county with the lowest incidence is Leitrim (15.6).

Earlier today, a further nine people in Northern Ireland with Covid-19 were confirmed to have died. A further 397 people also tested positive for Covid-19.

More as we get it…

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

