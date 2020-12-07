Coronavirus: No further deaths and 242 new cases confirmed in Ireland

A FURTHER 242 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Ireland, the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) has said this evening.

In a statement, it said that no further deaths due to Covid-19 have been reported.

There have been 2,099 Covid-19-related deaths in Ireland so far, along with 74,468 confirmed cases.

As of 2pm today, there were 233 patients with Covid-19 in hospital. Of these, 28 are in intensive care.

The 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population is now at 80.4. The highest incidence rate can be found in Donegal with 232.4. The other areas with the highest incidence of Covid-19 in the past two weeks is Kilkenny (172.3) and Louth (156.7).

The county with the lowest incidence is Leitrim (15.6).

Earlier today, a further nine people in Northern Ireland with Covid-19 were confirmed to have died. A further 397 people also tested positive for Covid-19.

