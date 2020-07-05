This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Sunday 5 July, 2020
Coronavirus: No deaths reported today as 18 new cases confirmed in Ireland

The latest figures were confirmed by the Department of Health this evening.

By Sean Murray Sunday 5 Jul 2020, 5:21 PM
Acting chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn.
Image: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie
Acting chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn.
Image: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie

THERE HAVE BEEN no further deaths from Covid-19 in Ireland, according to the daily update from the Department of Health this evening.

In a statement, it said that a further 18 cases of coronavirus have also been confirmed here, bringing the total number of cases to 25,527 .

The death toll from Covid-19 in Ireland is 1,741.

The latest figures follow on from consistently low numbers of new cases in recent weeks.

These numbers have allowed health authorities to recommend opening up the country again and last Monday saw the re-opening of restaurants and hairdressers, among others, in an accelerated Phase Three.

However, the government has been criticised over the delay in publishing the roadmap for restoring non-Covid healthcare services

Cancer screening, mental health services, community health services, and elective surgery have been put on hold for much of the crisis with concerns raised there could be a waiting list of over one million people. It is believed this roadmap may not be published for “several weeks”. 

Sean Murray
