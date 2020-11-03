#Open journalism No news is bad news

Tuesday 3 November 2020
Six deaths and 570 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Northern Ireland

The figures were confirmed by Northern Ireland’s Department of Health this afternoon.

By Cónal Thomas Tuesday 3 Nov 2020, 2:03 PM
File photo of Belfast
Image: The Irish Image Collection
Image: The Irish Image Collection

NORTHERN IRELAND’S DEPARTMENT of Health has reported a further 570 confirmed cases of Covid-19 this afternoon.

In its latest Covid-19 update, the department has confirmed that six more people have died.

The total number of deaths since the first outbreak of the virus in the North now stands at 730.

The total number of positive cases is 40,179.

In hospitals, there are 413 Covid-19 inpatients in the North, with 51 patients in ICU who have a confirmed case of Covid-19.

Currently, there are 117 active Covid-19 outbreaks in care homes around Northern Ireland.

Of the 4,629 positive cases confirmed in the North in the past seven days, 970 have been reported in Belfast, 580 are in Mid Ulster, and 450 are in Derry City and Strabane.

Pubs, restaurants and cafés are closed in Northern Ireland until 13 November, with the exception of take-away and delivery services.  

The closures were brought in in October in after the North saw sharp increases in the rate of Covid-19 infections.

Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

