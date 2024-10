THE NUMBER OF people living in emergency accommodation increased last month to a record 14,760 people.

According to the latest figures from the Department of Housing, 10, 199 adults and 4,561 children were in emergency accommodation in September.

It represents an increase of 274 people, compared to August. It is the ninth consecutive month that the number of people in emergency housing has risen.

Executive Director of the Simon Communities, a homelessness charity, Wayne Stanley said that these figures, likely to be the last report published before the a general election is called, is evidence that the next Government will need to do more.

He cited the report by the Housing Commission, published earlier this year, which made recommendations to boost the supply of housing, assist with people who are currently homeless or in emergency accommodation and review private rental arrangements.

Stanley said: “We are fortunate that the Housing Commission has provided a clear and comprehensive plan for success, and that there are funds available to the next Government to implement the plan fully.

“This is fortunate for the political party who leads the next Government, but it also means that if they fail to seize this opportunity to address the homelessness crisis, it will be an unforgivable dereliction of duty.”

Today’s figures from the Department of Housing is the final report for the third quarter of this year. It says that 862 adults and 327 families exited emergency accommodation and were housed within the four-month period.

The exit figures represent a 23.5% increase in the number of households who were brought out of homelessness compared to the same period last year.

This is a breaking story with more information to follow.