LEBANON’S HEALTH MINISTRY said Israeli strikes on the country’s south killed two people on Sunday as the Israeli army said a strike targeted a Hezbollah member, the latest raids despite a ceasefire.

The ministry said an “Israeli enemy” strike targeted a motorcycle in the village of Arnoun, in the Nabatiyeh region about five kilometres from the Israeli border, killing one person.

It said another person was killed in an Israeli raid that “targeted a vehicle on the Debl road” in the Bint Jbeil district.

Another strike on a car in nearby Beit Lif wounded one person, the ministry said.

The Israeli military said in a statement that its forces “struck and eliminated a terrorist in Hezbollah’s anti-tank array” in the Arnoun area.

Israel has continued to strike Lebanon despite the 27 November ceasefire that sought to end more than a year of hostilities – including two months of open war – with militant group Hezbollah, which emerged severely weakened.

On Thursday, two people were killed in Israeli strikes on the south, and another died in a raid on Saturday.

Under the truce, Hezbollah fighters were to withdraw north of the Litani River, about 30 kilometres from the border, and dismantle their military posts to the south.

Israel was to pull all its troops from Lebanon but has maintained five positions it deems “strategic” along the frontier.

The Lebanese army has been deploying in the south and dismantling Hezbollah infrastructure there.