Facebook reverses ban on Led Zeppelin's cover album as it's 'culturally significant'

The cover art featured images of nude children.

By Garreth MacNamee Friday 21 Jun 2019, 1:58 PM
55 minutes ago 5,673 Views 13 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4692409
The album cover which was banned.
Image: Led Zeppelin
Image: Led Zeppelin

FACEBOOK HAS REVERSED its ban on the publication of the cover art of Led Zeppelin’s Houses of the Holy album due to its “cultural significance”.

The artwork features images of nude children, something the social media giant said was against its community standards. 

However, it has today announced that the image is of cultural significance and was therefore reversing the ban. 

A spokesperson said: “As our community standards explain, we don’t allow nude images of children on Facebook. But we know this a culturally significant image. Therefore, we’re restoring the posts we removed.

“We do not allow content that sexually exploits or endangers children. When we become aware of apparent child exploitation, we report it to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC), in compliance with applicable law.

“We know that sometimes people share nude images of their own children with good intentions; however, we generally remove these images because of the potential for abuse by others and to help avoid the possibility of other people reusing or misappropriating the images.”

Houses of the Holy was released in 1973. It was the band’s fifth studio album. It sold over 10 million copies worldwide. 

