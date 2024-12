THE TÁNAISTE HAS welcomed steps by the UK government to begin repealing the Legacy Act, the contentious legislation that introduced a ban on court actions related to incidents during the Troubles.

It’s after the UK’s Northern Ireland Secretary Hilary Benn told the House of Commons yesterday that the previous UK government was “wrong” to introduce the laws, which he added were found to have breached human rights obligations by the courts.

The controversial law attempted to provide a conditional amnesty for people suspected of Troubles-related crimes in exchange for co-operating with a new information recovery body.

As part of its power, it prevented inquests and civil actions in relation to incidents that took place during the Troubles.

In a statement this morning, Martin said the “key tests for the Irish government in respect of reforms” of the Legacy Act are compliance with the European Convention of Human Rights and the “ability to command the confidence” of victims and survivors.

UK prime minister Keir Starmer had pledged to repeal the Legacy Act if his Labour Party won the general election in July.

Addressing parliament yesterday, Benn said that he has met with many families who have “had to wait too long to find out what happened to their loved ones” during the Troubles.

“I have found it difficult to listen to their stories about the brutality of the killings, the way some of them were treated afterwards and the passing of the years without finding answers,” Benn said.

He then took aim at the previous Tory government:

“The approach taken to legacy by the last Government was wrong. It was rejected by the Northern Ireland political parties, victims groups, the Irish Government and opposed by the Labour Party when we were in Opposition.

“And aspects of the Legacy Act have now been found by the Courts to be incompatible with our obligations under the European Convention on Human Rights. This must be remedied and the Government is committed to repeal and replace the legislation, as set out in our manifesto.”

Responding to Benn’s remarks, Martin said that he welcomed them and expected that there would he able to further talk through the changes with the Secretary of State at the British Irish Council Summit in Edinburgh, which takes place today.

“In our discussions, and in his speech to the House of Commons, the Secretary of State has outlined a pathway to substantively reform the Act and that is welcome,” Martin said.

“As I have stated previously, the key tests for the Irish government in respect of reforms of the Legacy Act are compliance with the European Convention of Human Rights, and the ability to command the confidence of victims and survivors.”