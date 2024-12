The 42 is the home of quality journalism for passionate Irish sports fans, bringing you closer to the stories that matter through insightful analysis and sharp sportswriting.

Leinster 15

Clermont Auvergne 7

LEINSTER ARE TWO from two in the Champions Cup but for the second week running the province will have frustrations around many elements of their performance.

Two first-half tries, courtesy of Garry Ringrose and Jordie Barrett, alongside a second-half Sam Prendergast penalty proved enough for the province but they made life difficult for themselves in front of almost 35,000 supporters at the Aviva.

