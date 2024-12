Leinster 20

Connacht 12

LEINSTER WILL CARRY their unbeaten run to Thomond Park next week but the province were made to work hard for this eight-point interpro win over Connacht.

Leo Cullen’s men laid the platform with a dominant first half that saw them register a 14-0 lead through tries from Andrew Osborne and Charlie Tector, but a spirited Connacht side rallied hard after the break.

Entering the final quarter Connacht had cut Leinster’s lead to five points thanks to scores from Oisín Dowling and Shane Jennings and had the home side on the ropes, but they couldn’t find the killer touch as Leinster finished on top to clock their 10th straight win of the season.

The first half saw Leinster play most of the rugby in the Connacht half as the visitors put in a largely excellent defensive effort which was hampered by the concession of nine penalties.

