A NEW SECURITY hut at Government Buildings in Dublin cost €1.4 million in total, the Office of Public Works (OPW) has said.

The costs of the new security hut were detailed during a Finance Committee meeting where the management of the OPW were being questioned about the €336,000 bike shed at the Houses of the Oireachtas.

Commenting on the matter in New York this afternoon, Tánaiste Micheál Martin said: “I was shocked to hear that figure.”

“It’s ridiculous,” the Tánaiste said.

At the Finance Committee this afternoon, Green Party TD Steven Matthews asked Chair of the OPW John Conlon the cost of the “beautiful” new security checkpoint on Merrion Street Upper.

“The full cost of that project was €1.429 million,” Conlon said.

Conlon said he wanted to “emphasise” that the cost followed “an extensive review of security in this campus” by members of An Garda Síochána.

“While it looks like, and is, a fairly significant cost, there were very significant mechanical, electrical and security systems costs in that. There was also a significant cost to provide a temporary structure while the building was taking place.”

Conlon said that extensive security procedures were the main reason for the costs being so high. Oireachtas.ie Oireachtas.ie

Matthews asked if Conlon thought the price was excessive. The chair of the OPW said that, given the security procedures, he didn’t believe so.

He remarked that the majority of the work, such as the routing, wiring and technological work for CCTV systems and other security features, is not seen from ground level and is mostly concealed beneath the hut.

“There’s far more to that project than meets the eye,” Conlon said.

Matthews asked the management that a breakdown of the costs by presented to the committee as a matter of priority.

Micheál Martin said of the hut this afternoon: “There’s no need for that level of expenditure.”

“I think we need a fundamental review now of what’s happening and full transparency in front of the Oireachtas.”

Additional reporting by Jane Matthews in New York