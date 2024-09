THE OPW IS to appear before the Oireachtas Finance and Public Expenditure Committee later today to discuss the installation of a bike shelter at Leinster House in Dublin that cost €336,000.

Documents revealing the cost of the project, located at the back of the campus, focused public attention on the use of public funds and caused outrage among politicians soon after the details of pricing was published.

Many in Leinster House have since expressed disappointment over the amount of money that was spent on the bike shelter, which holds 18 bicycles, and the Taoiseach and other ministers have ordered a report into the decision-making process.

Speaking ahead of the meeting, which begins at 1.30pm this afternoon, Committee Chair and Sinn Féin TD John McGuinness said: “Members are interested in hearing from the OPW on two matters of concern to the Committee: the installation of the new bicycle shelter in the grounds of Leinster House and the proposed construction of a new children’s science museum in Dublin city centre.”

Advertisement

Other areas of interest, according to McGuiness, are inflation in the construction industry, flood defences and mitigation measures, insurance against natural disasters and the climate impact on areas prone to frequent flooding.

Some TDs, such as Aontú leader Peadar Tóibín, have called for the person who signed off on the bike shed deal to lose their job though Government leaders are in favour a probe that will instead make sure a similar use of public money does not happen again.

New documents, obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request by journalist Ken Foxe, later revealed how concerns over dust, alterations to the original plans and the timing of Dáil sittings had repeatedly delayed the project.

Speaking during the first Leaders’ Questions session after the Dáil’s summer recess, Ceann Comhairle Seán Ó Fearghraíl described the issue as a “profound embarrassment” and said the depth of public anger was justified.

Overspending of public funds will be central at issues discussed between members of the Oireachtas later today, as the Health Committee also prepare to hear a submission from the board overseeing the delayed National Children’s Hospital.