Sharks 7

Leinster 10

A LEINSTER TEAM manned mostly by second-choice players fashioned a famous win at Kings Park on Saturday night against a Springbok-laden Sharks team, and the Sharks will hang their heads in disappointment.

It was a 10-7 arm-wrestle in the steamy conditions of late summer on the east coast of South Africa and the Irish side won through thanks to their structure and courage on defence and their bloodyminded insistence on denying the Sharks.

Kings Park is, of course, a recent happy hunting ground for Irish teams, given that it is the ground where Ciarán Frawley drop-kicked his way to glory in the second Test against the Springboks last year.

Frawley was again at the helm as Leinster ground out a courageous win. They just would not surrender, and the Sharks visibly wilted after a massive onslaught in the first half an hour bore no fruit.

