Varadkar says EU budget proposal unacceptable as Ireland will pay more and get less

Varadkar says the proposal is not a good deal for Ireland.

TAOISEACH LEO VARADKAR has said the EU budget proposal as it currently stands is one that Ireland cannot accept.

Speaking at the EU summit in Brussels, Varadkar said he met with European Council President Charles Michel and Commission President Ursula von der Leyen at 2am last night.

”The proposal on the table is one we can’t accept.

“Essentially it means Ireland will contribute much more to the EU budget but we’ll actually receive less back in terms of payments to Irish farmers and also funds for regional development and social development.

“We accept that as a country that has a growing economy as a country that has full employment, that we will have to pay more into the European budget over the next seven years. What we can’t accept is that in return for paying more in, we would see a very significant cuts to CAP (Common Agricultural Policy) and to cohesion funds,” he said.

“That’s not something we can accept and I made that very clear,” added Varadkar, stating that on that basis he doesn’t believe there will be an agreement on an EU-wide budget today.

The bloc’s 27 members are trying to agree on a spending programme for 2021-2027.

Asked about the so-called ‘Frugal Four’ – Netherlands, Austria, Sweden and Denmark – who don’t want any increase in the EU budget, Varadkar said they were holding their position “very hard”.

He said he understood where they were coming from but he did not agree with their position.

“If we’re serious about supporting agriculture across the European Union, about building up the economies of central and eastern Europe, about dealing with security threats and climate action, that’s going to cost money, and that’s why Ireland is one of the countries that is willing to contribute more to the EU budget as a wealthy country with a growing economy,” he said.

Brexit has left the EU with a sizeable budget hole – about €75 billion over seven years.

The parliament must also ratify any final budget agreement.