Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 11°C Wednesday 9 November 2022
Advertisement

Leo Varadkar says Sipo has decided not to investigate him over GP contract leak

The DPP confirmed it would not be prosecuting the Tánaiste over the controversy in July.

48 minutes ago 1,988 Views 0 Comments
Leo Varadkar
Leo Varadkar
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

LEO VARADKAR SAID he has been informed that he has been “cleared of any criminal wrongdoing and breaches of ethics” by the Standards in Public Office Commission (Sipo).  

It follows a decision by the DPP that the Tánaiste would not be prosecuted over the leaking of a GP contract in 2019.

Speaking this evening, Varadkar said: “Today, I was informed by the Standards in Public Office Commission (SIPO) that it would not be investigating me for any alleged breach of the Standards in Public Office or Ethics Acts. 

“I have been now cleared of criminal wrongdoing and any breach of ethics or standards.”

He added: “This is always the outcome I expected.”

Leo Varadkar previously told the Dáil he sent a copy of an agreement between the government and the Irish Medical Organisation to a rival GP group.

A file regarding the leak had been sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions, which has now directed not to prosecute.

In November 2020, the Tánaiste survived a confidence motion in the Dáil over the matter but it remained a political issue.

The matter was upgraded to a criminal investigation in March 2021.

Varadkar sent the leaked contract to GP Maitiú Ó Tuathail of the National Association of General Practitioners whom he later described as a friend but “not a close friend”.

The Tánaiste had previously described the allegations over the contract leak as “false” and “politically motivated”.

Last month, the editor of Village magazine, which revealed the GP contract leak, brought a defamation case against Leo Varadkar which is believed to remain ongoing.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.

Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn more

About the author:

About the author
Eoghan Dalton
eoghandalton@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie