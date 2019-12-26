This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Man dies after crash near Letterkenny in early hours of St Stephen's Day

Gardaí were called to the scene of the crash in the early hours of this morning.

By Dominic McGrath Thursday 26 Dec 2019, 11:07 AM
52 minutes ago 5,005 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/4947407
File photo
Image: RollingNews.ie
File photo
File photo
Image: RollingNews.ie

A MAN HAS died following a crash in Letterkenny this morning. 

The man, who was aged in his 30s, died in the early hours of this morning. 

Gardaí were called to the scene of a single-vehicle crash at 12.30am this morning near Letterkenny. 

The man was treated for his injuries at the scene by ambulance staff before being taken to Letterkenny University Hospital in a critical condition. 

He later died in hospital from his injuries. 

Gardaí believe that the car the man was driving left the road and collided with a tree. 

He was the only person in the car. 

The scene is currently being preserved for examination by Garda forensic investigators. 

The road is closed to traffic and diversions are in place. 

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses and are asking for anyone who travelled along the road between 11.30pm and 1am to contact them. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Letterkenny Garda Station 074-9167100 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

About the author:

About the author
Dominic McGrath
dominic@thejournal.ie

