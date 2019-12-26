Man dies after crash near Letterkenny in early hours of St Stephen's Day

A MAN HAS died following a crash in Letterkenny this morning.

The man, who was aged in his 30s, died in the early hours of this morning.

Gardaí were called to the scene of a single-vehicle crash at 12.30am this morning near Letterkenny.

The man was treated for his injuries at the scene by ambulance staff before being taken to Letterkenny University Hospital in a critical condition.

He later died in hospital from his injuries.

Gardaí believe that the car the man was driving left the road and collided with a tree.

He was the only person in the car.

The scene is currently being preserved for examination by Garda forensic investigators.

The road is closed to traffic and diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses and are asking for anyone who travelled along the road between 11.30pm and 1am to contact them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Letterkenny Garda Station 074-9167100 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.