THE GOVERNMENT HAS committed to urgently reviewing the licensing system for taxi drivers following the conviction of rapist driver Raymond Shorten last month.

The move comes after calls from the Social Democrats who had a motion on the issue in the Dáil this morning.

Last month, Shorten of Melrose Crescent, Clondalkin, Dublin 22 was found guilty of two counts of rape and one of anal rape by a jury at the Central Criminal Court.

Earlier this week, he was also convicted of raping a seven-year-old girl over a decade ago.

Speaking in the Dáil earlier, Minister of State in the Department of Justice, James Browne said his department along with the Department of Transport and the gardaí will “urgently review the system in place for licensing taxi drivers”.

He said this will be done to identify any improvements that need to be made, including periodic rechecks of a person’s suitability “to ensure as far as we can that taxis are safe.”

Minister for Justice Helen McEntee said she will also be looking at whether people need multiple vetting if they are working with multiple organisations.

She said a review is currently underway which will look at ways in which vetting can be done “on a regular basis”.

“I have asked for a particular focus on taxis. If I need to do more work, not just through that review working with the regulators on taxi services but with any other type of service where people engage with those on their own, that will absolutely be part of the review and recommendations,” she said.

Social Democrats leader Holly Cairns welcomed today’s commitment.

“While I welcome today’s development, the Government must also review other areas in need of regulation, including dentistry, counselling and psychotherapy services,” she said.



Cairns added: “We are growing tired of hearing the Government’s self-professed zero tolerance attitude to violence against women.



“To match their words with action, there must be no delay in carrying out the promised review of taxi regulations.”