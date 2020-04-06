This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Monday 6 April, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Two arrested following seizures of suspected pipe bomb and €27,000 in Limerick

The Army bomb squad was dispatched to the scene.

By Conor McCrave Monday 6 Apr 2020, 10:47 AM
2 hours ago 6,455 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5067459
Image: Sam Boal
Image: Sam Boal

TWO PEOPLE HAVE been arrested following the seizure of a pipe bomb, a firearm and a sum of cash in Limerick. 

Shortly before 8.30pm last night, gardaí from Henry Street Garda Station, who were on patrol, stopped and searched a car in the Castleconnell area. 

During that search, €27,000 in cash was discovered and a man in his 40s was arrested and brought to Henry Street Garda Station. 

He is currently being detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Two follow up searches were carried out at houses in the Castleconnell area later that evening.

At the first house, Gardaí seized a suspected firearm and pipe bomb. A woman in her 40s was arrested and is also being detained at Henry Street Garda Station under Section 30 of the Offences Against The State Act, 1939.

The Army bomb squad attended the scene and the suspected pipe bomb was taken for further examination.

At the second house, Gardaí seized €1,000 of suspected cannabis herb. No arrests were made following this seizure. 

All of the items seized will now be sent for technical analysis and investigations are ongoing. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Conor McCrave
@Conor_McCrave
conor.mccrave@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie