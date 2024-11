STUDENTS FROM COLLEGES in Limerick have gathered in the city centre to take part in annual ‘Christmas Day’ celebrations.

Though it’s about six weeks early, the celebration sees students flooding the main bars of the Treaty City.

Images and videos this morning showed large groups of students dressed in Christmas jumpers queuing up early outside pubs.

Students were in place by the early morning, hoping to get a good spot for the day.

The line of Limerick Xmas Jumper students at 8.20 waiting to get into the pub !

Current temp is 3.5 degrees ! pic.twitter.com/jWX5eF9vCe — Will Leahy (@willleahy) November 13, 2024

Advertisement

Students from University Limerick, Mary Immaculate College and Technological University of the Shannon generally take part in the celebrations.

The tradition has been going on for a number of years, with students celebrating the festive atmosphere together.

Students in Christmas jumpers this morning. Brendan Gleeson Brendan Gleeson

Many pubs in the city have embraced the celebrations, with drinks and food deals, DJs playing all night, and cash giveaways.

Images and videos posted on social media show hundreds of students dancing in pubs, queuing up and spilling out onto the streets.

Commenting to local radio station Live95, one student said the streets of Limerick “will be mobbed”.

“It is one of the busiest days. That’s why you have to go out so early.

Like we were out in town, we were getting our taxis. I think we were actually in the city for half nine and we were stressing, being like, we’re too late. We’re too late.