A JUDGE HAS told All-Star Limerick hurler Kyle Hayes he will not be jailed if he is deemed suitable for 180 hours of voluntary unpaid community service, in lieu of a three-month jail sentence for his conviction for violent disorder in a nightclub.

Judge Dara Hayes this morning adjourned a Section 99 re-entry of a two-year suspended sentence imposed on Hayes after he was convicted in December 2023 of violent disorder at the Icon nightclub on 28 October 2019.

The five-time All Ireland winner looked visibly relieved as he walked from the court.

The matter has been adjourned for mention on 28 April to set a date for finalisation of the case.

Padraig Mawe, State Solicitor for Limerick City, representing the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), previously told the court that Hayes had, as part of the terms of his suspended sentences, paid in full €10,000 in general damages to Cillian McCarthy.

Advertisement

McCarthy had claimed Hayes kicked him while he was lying on the street outside the nightclub, a charge Hayes denied and was acquitted of.

Mawe also said McCarthy told the jury that he had been in the company of a male friend and two female friends at Smyths Bar, attached to the nightclub, when Hayes and another man approached him in a “hostile manner”.

Mawe said McCarthy gave evidence that Kyle Hayes told him to “stay the fuck away away” from the two young women and asked him “do you know who the fuck I am?”.

Mawe said McCarthy said he walked away and was approached again by Hayes and the other man on the dance floor of the nightclub “in a confrontational, aggressive, unsolicited” fashion and “threatened again to stay away from the two females”.

Mawe told Judge Hayes that what followed this was “an unprovoked attack”on McCarthy by Hayes and at least four others inside the nightclub.

McCarthy sustained a fractured eye socket and lacerations to his face on the night. He lost income while recovering from surgery to repair his eye injury and suffered headaches, blurred vision, and psychological trauma.