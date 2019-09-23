This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 23 September, 2019
Manhunt under way after aggravated burglary in Limerick

A youth suspected of being involved in the Shannonvale burglary has been arrested.

By David Raleigh Monday 23 Sep 2019, 1:40 PM
1 hour ago 4,916 Views 5 Comments
Image: Shutterstock/Lloyd Carr
Image: Shutterstock/Lloyd Carr

Updated 9 minutes ago

A GARDA MANHUNT is underway in Limerick after two males who were armed with what’s believed to have been “a knife” and “a meat cleaver”, robbed a male French student during an alleged aggravated burglary.

Gardaí said the incident occurred at a house in Shannonvale, on the Old Cratloe Road, which is located on the outskirts of the Treaty City, near to the Limerick Institute of Technology.

Gardaí said they arrested a male juvenile discovered by gardai “hiding” near the scene, and have held him for questioning in connection with an investigation into the matter.

Sources said two males entered the house and once inside the property, armed themselves with “a knife” and “a meat cleaver”.

It’s understood the males who entered the house then threatened one of the occupants, a 22-year old French student. Another man and woman were in the house at the time.

It’s understood one of the occupants contacted gardaí during the alleged break-in, which took place shortly after 7am.

“There was a French student, a man and a woman in the house at the time. They were threatened but there were no injuries reported. A juvenile male was found in the area a short time later and was arrested in connection with the incident,” a source said.

“As gardaí arrived two males scarpered. A small amount of cash was taken, around €20. Once they were disturbed, they left quickly,” they added.

A garda statement said: “Gardaí have arrested a juvenile in relation to an aggravated burglary that occurred on 22 September 2019 in Shannonvale, Limerick. Shortly after 7am, Gardaí from Mayorstone Park received a report of a burglary in progress where two men had entered the house and then armed themselves with what was believed to be a knife.”

“[The juvenile] was arrested and brought to Henry St Garda Station where he is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.”

“Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact Henry Street Garda Station on 061 212 400, The Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station,” the statement added.

David Raleigh

