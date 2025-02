GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING a pipe-bomb attack at a house in Limerick City, this Sunday morning.

Locals reported that the improvised explosive device exploded with a loud bang after it landed in a rear garden at the house.

It occurred at Hyde Road, Ballinacurra Weston, Limerick, around 4am.

Gardaí suspect the attack is linked to an ongoing violent feud between rival groups on the south side of Limerick City.

It’s the latest violent attack in the same area in just over a week and Garda sources said they fear people will be seriously maimed or killed if the feud continues.

On January 23rd last, at around 11pm, shots were fired at a male on Hyde Road. The male escaped injury.

A number of the individuals involved in the feuding have close connections to the Dundon McCarthy crime group which was responsible for the murder of a number of men in the city.

Several people are before the courts charged with serious criminal offences that Gardaí suspect are connected with the current feuding.

A number of other homes as well as people have been targeted in stabbings, drive-by gun attacks, petrol bombings and pipebomb attacks as part of the same feud.

A number of individuals involved have long-running links to criminal gangs involved in the sale and supply of drugs.

A number of children have been in the immediate vicinity of a number of the violent attacks, and Gardaí warned that a child or children could easily be injured or worse if the violence continued.

A Cork-based Explosive Ordnance Disposal unit (EOD), attached to the Defence Forces, which deals with the recovery of IEDs (improvised explosive devices), has been deployed to Limerick to deal with explosive materials left under cars as part of the feud.

However, An Garda Siochana did not request the assistance of the EOD unit following this morning’s pipe-bomb attack as the device had exploded.

The Garda Press Office was contacted for comment but did not immediately respond.