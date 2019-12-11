This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 4 °C Wednesday 11 December, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Lisa Smith remanded in custody for a further four weeks

The 38-year-old is accused of being a member of the so-called Islamic State.

By Cónal Thomas Wednesday 11 Dec 2019, 11:47 AM
1 hour ago 5,115 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4927180
Image: Norma Costello
Image: Norma Costello

FORMER DEFENCE FORCES member Lisa Smith has been further remanded in custody for four weeks.

Smith, who is charged with being a member of a terrorist organisation, appeared at Dublin District Court this morning for her hearing which lasted two minutes. 

Smith, who was refused bail on a number of grounds, is being detained in Limerick Prison. The judge had asked at an earlier hearing that she be segregated for her own safety.

The 38-year-old is accused of being a member of the so-called Islamic State. 

Appearing before Judge Colm Daly, Smith, who was wearing a black hijab, did not speak during the brief hearing today.  She stood facing Judge Daly holding her hands in front of her.

Smith, who was flown in from Turkey on a commercial flight earlier this month, has been questioned by gardaí over recent weeks.

The Dundalk native flew to Ireland along with her two-year old daughter and was accompanied by Army Ranger Wing members and other Irish officials.

She was arrested shortly after her flight landed. 

Judge Daly said today the case was listed for service of a book of evidence, but a State solicitor confirmed it was not yet ready.

Defence barrister David Leonard – instructed by solicitor Darragh Mackin – consented and asked if his client could appear via video-link from Limerick Prison on the next date.

Judge Daly agreed and ordered that the video-link hearing would take place on January 8 next.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie