Lisa Smith remanded in custody for a further four weeks

FORMER DEFENCE FORCES member Lisa Smith has been further remanded in custody for four weeks.

Smith, who is charged with being a member of a terrorist organisation, appeared at Dublin District Court this morning for her hearing which lasted two minutes.

Smith, who was refused bail on a number of grounds, is being detained in Limerick Prison. The judge had asked at an earlier hearing that she be segregated for her own safety.

The 38-year-old is accused of being a member of the so-called Islamic State.

Appearing before Judge Colm Daly, Smith, who was wearing a black hijab, did not speak during the brief hearing today. She stood facing Judge Daly holding her hands in front of her.

Smith, who was flown in from Turkey on a commercial flight earlier this month, has been questioned by gardaí over recent weeks.

The Dundalk native flew to Ireland along with her two-year old daughter and was accompanied by Army Ranger Wing members and other Irish officials.

She was arrested shortly after her flight landed.

Judge Daly said today the case was listed for service of a book of evidence, but a State solicitor confirmed it was not yet ready.

Defence barrister David Leonard – instructed by solicitor Darragh Mackin – consented and asked if his client could appear via video-link from Limerick Prison on the next date.

Judge Daly agreed and ordered that the video-link hearing would take place on January 8 next.