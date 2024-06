IT’S THE FOURTH day of the marathon count for local elections, the third for European elections, and the second for the Limerick mayoral election.

Counting will get underway again later this morning, but before that here’s a quick recap of the latest.

In the European elections, we just have one MEP elected so far, Fine Gael’s Seán Kelly who topped the polls in Ireland South.

Luke ‘Ming’ Flanagan looks set to be re-elected in the Midlands North West constituency, while Fianna Fáil’s Barry Cowen and Fine Gael’s Nina Carberry are almost neck and neck behind him.

So far, 937 councillors have been elected locally, and you can find an area-by-area list of all of them here.

In Limerick, Independent candidate John Moran is racing ahead to become the county’s first directly-elected mayor, with previous counts having him some 5,000 votes ahead of Helen O’Donnell in second.

We’ll be with you throughout the day with the latest updates and analysis.

That’s one way to celebrate! Independent Dan McCarthy is the Kenmare mart manager. Dan McCarthy had only one way to celebrate. #elections2024 #LE24 pic.twitter.com/59uGWxN5tW — Radio Kerry (@radiokerry) June 10, 2024 People are telling Labour and the Social Democrats they should merge again.. "Until they can get over themselves and sit down and talk to one another..."@JohnDowning2 believes we have two Labour parties - Labour and Soc Dems.@JohnOBrennan2 agrees and adds the Greens into the mix. #TonightVMTV pic.twitter.com/EMV8lE8HhD — TonightVMTV (@TonightVMTV) June 10, 2024 What’s happening in the rest of Europe? As our colleagues in AFP have put it, the EU bloc has been plunged into political turmoil. Across Europe, far-right parties were winners in many places causing Europe’s stock markets and the euro to slide. In France, Italy and Austria far-right parties came out on top – prompting French President Emmanuel Macron to call a snap general election. While in Germany, AfD came second and the hard-right has also done well in the Netherlands. France is now set for a busy period with National Assembly elections to begin on June 30. A second round will be held on July 7, just ahead of the Paris Olympics which kick off on July 26. Contains reporting from AFP Local elections And in the locals… In Laois, Fine Gael’s Vivienne Phelan was reelected to the final seat for Graiguecullen-Portarlington. The tired and relieved final candidate to be elected in the Laois Local Elections: Stradbally veterinarian Vivienne Phelan wins the last seat in the Portarlington Graiguecullen area. That's a wrap for Laois! pic.twitter.com/ncLELSW9bO — Leinster Express / Laois Live (@LaoisNews) June 10, 2024 Hoist! Hoist! Hoist! With just 12 seats left to be filled across the country, we will bring you the latest here throughout the day. European Elections - Nina Carberry overtakes Barry Cowen Counting finished up for the night in the Midlands North-West constituency after midnight last night. Our reporter Diarmuid Pepper was there to keep us up to speed – and it looks like it is going to be a nail biting day once counting resumes, with Fine Gael’s Nina Carberry and Fianna Fáil’s Barry Cowen almost neck-and-neck in second place. Late last night Carberry overtook Cowen for second place with the pair closing the night with 74,110 and 74,041 votes respectively. Counting done for the night for Midlands-North-West:



- Justin Barrett (NP): 4,164 (+32)

- Niall Blaney (FF): 30,439 (+21)

- Anthony Cahill (IP): 4,623 (+49)

- Nina Carberry (FG): 74,110 (+110)

- Peter Casey (Ind): 21,309 (+90)

- Lisa Chambers (FF): 44,183 (+48) — Diarmuid Pepper (@Diarmuid_9) June 11, 2024 Far-right Ireland First candidate Margaret Alacoque Maguire was eliminated in the last count finishing up with 3,284 votes. Incumbent MEP Luke ‘Ming’ Flanagan looks set to be the first MEP elected in the constituency with the highest number of votes. Other contenders in the race for the five seats are incumbent MEP Fine Gael’s Maria Walsh and Independent Ireland candidate Ciarán Mullooly. Don’t fully rule out Sinn Féin’s Michelle Gildernew, Fianna Fáil’s Lisa Chambers or Aontú’s Peadar Tóibín just yet either – although they would need to do very well from transfers. Follow the latest here with our European elections tracker. Good morning! Jane Matthews here as we begin day 4 of the count for the local elections, day 3 for the European elections and day 2 for the Limerick Mayoral election. Here’s a closer look at what is happening in Limerick. For the historic mayoral election, we are currently on count eight with eight of the 15 candidates eliminated. No one has yet to reach the quota of 39,873 votes. John Moran is leading the pack with 19,719 votes, some 5,000 above Helen O’Donnell who currently holds second place with 14,288 votes. Fianna Fáil candidate Dee Ryan is coming in third on 12,937 votes. It is expected that Limerick’s (and the country’s) first directly elected Mayor will be elected by the end of the day.

Advertisement