THE VOTES IN the local elections have been cast and the ballots are being counted.

In total, 949 councillors will be elected over the coming hours and days in 166 electoral areas across the 31 city and county councils.

The first few seats have now been filled.

You can check back for updates throughout the day as the official results roll in.

The graphs contained in this article may be slow to load on some devices.

Carlow County Council

Carlow (7 seats available)

Muinebeag (5 seats available)

Tullow (6 seats available)

Cavan County Council

Bailieborough – Cootehill (6 seats available)

Ballyjamesduff (6 seats available)

Cavan – Belturbet (6 seats available)

Clare County Council

Ennis (7 seats available)

Ennistymon (4 seats available)

Killaloe (5 seats available)

Kilrush (5 seats available)

Shannon (7 seats available)

Cork City Council

Cork City North East (6 seats available)

Cork City North West (6 seats available)

Cork City South Central (6 seats available)

Cork City South East (6 seats available)

Cork City South West (7 seats available)

Cork County Council

Bandon-Kinsale (6 seats available)

Bantry-West Cork (4 seats available)

Carrigaline (6 seats available)

Cobh (6 seats available)

Fermoy (6 seats available)

Kanturk (4 seats available)

Macroom (6 seats available)

Mallow (5 seats available)

Midleton (7 seats available)

Skibbereen-West Cork (5 seats available)

Donegal County Council

Buncrana (5 seats available)

Carndonagh (4 seats available)

Donegal (6 seats available)

Glenties (6 seats available)

Letterkenny (7 seats available)

Lifford-Stranorlar (6 seats available)

Milford (3 seats available)

Dublin City Council

Artane-Whitehall (6 seats available)

Ballyfermot-Drimnagh (5 seats available)

Ballymun-Finglas (6 seats available)

Cabra-Glasnevin (7 seats available)

Clontarf (6 seats available)

Donaghmede (5 seats available)

Kimmage-Rathmines (6 seats available)

Pembroke (5 seats available)

North Inner City (7 seats available):

South West Inner City (5 seats available)

South East Inner City (5 seats available)

Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council

Blackrock (6 seats available)

Dundrum (7 seats available)

Dun Laoghaire (7 seats available)

Glencullen-Sandyford (7 seats available)

Killiney-Shankill (7 seats available)

Stillorgan (6 seats available)

Fingal County Council

Balbriggan (5 seats available)

Blanchardstown-Mulhuddart (5 seats available)

Castleknock (6 seats available)

Howth-Malahide (7 seats available)

Ongar (5 seats available)

Rush-Lusk (5 seats available)

Swords (7 seats available)

Galway City Council

Galway City Central (6 seats available)

Galway City East (6 seats available)

Galway City West (6 seats available)

Galway County Council

Athenry-Oranmore (7 seats available)

Ballinasloe (6 seats available)

Conamara North (4 seats available, 1 filled): Thomas Welby (Independent)

Conamara South (5 seats available)

Gort-Kinvara (5 seats available)

Loughrea (5 seats available)

Tuam (7 seats available)

Kerry County Council

Corca Dhuibhne (3 seats available)

Castleisland (4 seats available)

Kenmare (6 seats available)

Killarney (7 seats available)

Listowel (6 seats available)

Tralee (7 seats available)

Kildare County Council

Athy (5 seats available)

Celbridge (4 seats available)

Clane (5 seats available)

Kildare (5 seats available)

Leixlip (3 seats available)

Maynooth (5 seats available)

Naas (7 seats available)

Newbridge (6 seats available)

Kilkenny County Council

Callan-Thomastown (6 seats available)

Castlecomer (6 seats available)

Kilkenny (7 seats available)

Piltown (5 seats available)

Laois County Council

Borris-in-Ossory-Mountmellick (6 seats available)

Graiguecullen-Portarlington (6 seats available)

Portlaoise (7 seats available)

Leitrim County Council

Ballinamore (6 seats available)

Carrick-on-Shannon (6 seats available)

Manorhamilton (6 seats available)

Limerick City and County Council

Adare-Rathkeale (6 seats available)

Cappamore-Kilmallock (7 seats available)

Limerick City West (7 seats available)

Limerick City North (7 seats available)

Limerick City East (7 seats available)

Newcastle West (6 seats available)

Longford County Council

Ballymahon (6 seats available)

Granard (5 seats available)

Longford (7 seats available)

Louth County Council

Ardee (6 seats available)

Drogheda Urban (6 seats available)

Drogheda Rural (4 seats available)

Dundalk-Carlingford (6 seats available)

Dundalk South (7 seats available)

Mayo County Council

Ballina (6 seats available)

Belmullet (3 seats available)

Castlebar (7 seats available)

Claremorris (6 seats available)

Swinford (4 seats available)

Westport (4 seats available)

Meath County Council

Ashbourne (6 seats available)

Kells (7 seats available)

Laytown-Bettystown (7 seats available)

Navan (7 seats available)

Ratoath (7 seats available)

Trim (6 seats available)

Monaghan County Council

Ballybay-Clones (5 seats available)

Carrickmacross-Castleblayney (6 seats available)

Monaghan (7 seats available)

Offaly County Council

Birr (6 seats available)

Edenderry (6 seats available)

Tullamore (7 seats available)

Roscommon County Council

Athlone (6 seats available)

Boyle (6 seats available)

Roscommon (6 seats available)

Sligo County Council

Ballymote-Tubbercurry (7 seats available)

Sligo-Drumcliffe (5 seats available)

Sligo-Strandhill (6 seats available)

South Dublin County Council

Clondalkin (7 seats available)

Firhouse-Bohernabreena (5 seats available)

Lucan (5 seats available)

Palmerstown-Fonthill (5 seats available)

Rathfarnham-Templeogue (7 seats available)

Tallaght South (5 seats available)

Tallaght Central (6 seats available)

Tipperary County Council

Cahir (4 seats available)

Carrick-on-Suir (5 seats available)

Cashel-Tipperary (7 seats available)

Clonmel (6 seats available)

Nenagh (5 seats available)

Newport (4 seats available)

Roscrea-Templemore (4 seats available)

Thurles (5 seats available)

Waterford City and County Council

Dungarvan (6 seats available)

Lismore (3 seats available)

Portlaw-Kilmachthomas (5 seats available)

Tramore-Waterford City West (6 seats available)

Waterford City East (6 seats available)

Waterford City South (6 seats available)

Westmeath County Council

Athlone (Westmeath) (5 seats available)

Kinnegad (5 seats available)

Moate (4 seats available)

Mullingar (6 seats available)

Wexford County Council

Enniscorthy (6 seats available)

Gorey (6 seats available)

Rosslare (5 seats available)

Kilmuckridge (4 seats available)

New Ross (6 seats available)

Wexford (7 seats available)

Wicklow County Council

Arklow (6 seats available)

Baltinglass (6 seats available)

Bray East (4 seats available)

Bray West (4 seats available)

Greystones (6 seats available)

Wicklow (6 seats available)

Reporting by Diarmuid Pepper and Nicky Ryan