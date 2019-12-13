Stay with us for all the reaction as the Conservatives claim a thumping majority in the Commons.
IT’S BEEN A dramatic night – stay with us through the morning as the dust finally settles on Election 2019.
Johnson says politicians have squandered the last three years – even “arguing about arguing”.
“I will put an end to all that nonsense and we will get Brexit done by the end of January,” he says (to no-one’s great surprise).
No ifs or buts, he adds.
Boris Johnson is speaking at that press conference now.
I’ve lost count of how many times Gove has praised Boris Johnson.
“And before we welcome the prime minister to the stage…” he says before stopping mid-sentence and walking away.
Strange.
We’re expecting Johnson to speak soon.
He’s effusive in his praise of Boris Johnson, and every sentence is clapped.
Gove lists the former safe Labour seats that the Conservatives won.
“Under Boris’ leadership, we’re truly a party for the whole nation,” he says.
He also says the NHS will “at last” receive the funding it deserves.
Oh, that’s not Boris Johnson. That’s Michael Gove.
One of Johnson’s deputies – who famously “stabbed him in the back” after the Brexit referendum – is speaking first.
“Today, we celebrate a victory for the British people,” he says. He says voters comprehensively rejected Jeremy Corbyn’s politics of “division, extremism and anti-semitism”.
Gove claims Jewish people had been living in fear of a Corbyn government. “You will never have to live in fear again,” he says.
The podium is set up and waiting for Johnson.
They’re calling it “The People’s Government”.
What does the latest Sinn Féin win mean for the North?
Our reporter Dominic McGrath has been taking a closer look in this piece – here’s how it opens:
WITH ALL OF the results declared in the North’s 18 constituencies, the DUP has emerged as the biggest casualty of the election.
Yet while other parties enjoyed major successes – Alliance and the SDLP in particular – the prospect of a Boris Johnson majority means that the Northern Irish MPs can no longer hold the balance of power in Westminster.
Northern Ireland, which experts say will be hit worst by Brexit, now seems destined to be pushed to the periphery of the debate.
This doesn’t mean the election isn’t highly significant. For the first time, nationalist parties will more MPs than unionist parties – a major shift in the North’s politics.
But Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald, whose party enjoyed a major coup in North Belfast against Nigel Dodds as well as a crushing defeat in Foyle, put it best at around 4am on Friday morning.
“As it turns out, nobody is going to stop Boris. As we had said, unfortunately no Irish MPs can stop Brexit,” Mary Lou McDonald said.
Donald Trump has congratulated Boris Johnson on his “great win” and said the UK and US would be free to strike a “massive” new trade deal after Brexit.
The American president said the agreement had the potential to be “far bigger and more lucrative” than any deal which could have been made with the European Union.
Sinn Féin have claimed another seat.
Swinson said in a statement:
Tonight’s result is obviously hugely disappointing, in East Dunbartonshire, and across the whole country with Boris Johnson winning a majority.
I am proud that in this campaign, the Liberal Democrats have stood up for openness, generosity and hope. We were honest about what we believe in and what we were trying to achieve.
This is clearly a setback for liberal values. But there are millions of people across the country who believe in them. By coming together to fight for them, we can create a positive future.
She’s only been in charge since July this year.
Daragh Brophy taking over liveblogging duties as TheJournal.ie‘s overnight team wander off to into the dark of the morning to ponder what meal to eat next.
We’ll start with some big news – Jo Swinson is stepping down as Lib Dems leader.
