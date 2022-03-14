Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
Russian air strikes yesterday killed 35 people at a military base outside Ukraine’s western city of Lviv.
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
HERE ARE THE latest developments as the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues for a nineteenth day.
Beijing has today accused Washington of spreading “disinformation” over China’s role in the Ukraine war, ahead of talks between the two countries’ envoys in Rome.
Without directly addressing US media reports of a Russian request for help from Beijing, foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said: “The US has been spreading disinformation targeting China on the Ukraine issue, with malicious intentions.”
US media yesterday reported that Russia has asked China for military and economic aid for its war in Ukraine.
US officials told media that Russia had requested military equipment and support from its key ally.
Moscow also asked Beijing for economic assistance against the crippling sanctions imposed against it by most of the Western world, the New York Times said, again citing anonymous officials.
The officials declined to explain exactly what Russia had requested, or whether China had responded, according to the reports.
A spokesperson for the Chinese embassy in Washington told multiple outlets “I’ve never heard of that” when asked about the alleged requests.
Instagram is no longer accessible in Russia after its parent company Meta was accused by Moscow of allowing calls for violence against Russians on its platforms.
Instagram’s app was not refreshing without a VPN connection today, AFP journalists said.
The social network also appeared on a list of online resources with “restricted access” published by Russia’s media regulator Roskomnadzor.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy yesterday visited a military hospital following fighting in the Kyiv region.
A pregnant woman and her baby have died after Russian forces bombed the maternity hospital in Ukraine where she was meant to give birth, medics have revealed.
Images of the woman being rushed to an ambulance on a stretcher had circled the world, epitomising the horror of the attack.
The woman was rushed to another hospital, closer to the frontline, where doctors worked to keep her alive.
Surgeon Timur Marin found the woman’s pelvis crushed and hip detached. Medics delivered the baby via caesarean section, but it showed “no signs of life”, the surgeon said. They then began work on the mother.
“More than 30 minutes of resuscitation of the mother didn’t produce results,” Marin said on Saturday. “Both died.”
At least two people died and 12 have been wounded following an air strike on a residential building in Ukraine’s capital Kyiv, the country’s emergency service said this morning.
“As of 7.40, the bodies of two people were found in a nine-storey apartment building, three people were hospitalised and nine people were treated on the spot,” the emergency service said on Facebook, adding that the building was in Kyiv’s Obolon district.
As just noted in our catch-up, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has urged NATO to impose a no-fly zone over his country or see its member states attacked by Russia.
“If you don’t close our sky, it is only a matter of time before Russian rockets fall on your territory, on NATO territory,” Zelenskyy said in a video address released shortly after midnight.
He spoke a day after 35 people were killed and more than 130 injured when Russian troops launched air strikes on a military training ground outside Ukraine’s western city of Lviv, near the border with NATO member Poland.
Good morning, Hayley Halpin here. To kick things off here’s a quick update on the latest from the situation in Ukraine:
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
COMMENTS (1)