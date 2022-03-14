#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 5°C Monday 14 March 2022
Advertisement

Liveblog

10,366 Views 1 Comment
Share

HERE ARE THE latest developments as the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues for a nineteenth day.

  • Russian air strikes yesterday killed 35 people at a military base outside Ukraine’s western city of Lviv.
  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has warned NATO that its member states could soon be attacked by Russian forces. 
  • Diplomats are due to resume talks today, according to Russian state news agency Tass.
  • A US journalist has been shot dead and another wounded in Irpin.
  • Electricity supply has been restored at Ukraine’s retired Chernobyl nuclear power plant that was seized by Russian forces in the first days of the invasion.
  • Our reporter Niall O’Connor continues to report from the Poland/Ukraine border. He will be keeping us up-to-date with the very latest on the growing refugee crisis there.  

Beijing has today accused Washington of spreading “disinformation” over China’s role in the Ukraine war, ahead of talks between the two countries’ envoys in Rome.

Without directly addressing US media reports of a Russian request for help from Beijing, foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said: “The US has been spreading disinformation targeting China on the Ukraine issue, with malicious intentions.”

US media yesterday reported that Russia has asked China for military and economic aid for its war in Ukraine.

US officials told media that Russia had requested military equipment and support from its key ally.

Moscow also asked Beijing for economic assistance against the crippling sanctions imposed against it by most of the Western world, the New York Times said, again citing anonymous officials.

The officials declined to explain exactly what Russia had requested, or whether China had responded, according to the reports.

A spokesperson for the Chinese embassy in Washington told multiple outlets “I’ve never heard of that” when asked about the alleged requests.

Instagram is no longer accessible in Russia after its parent company Meta was accused by Moscow of allowing calls for violence against Russians on its platforms.

Instagram’s app was not refreshing without a VPN connection today, AFP journalists said.

The social network also appeared on a list of online resources with “restricted access” published by Russia’s media regulator Roskomnadzor.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy yesterday visited a military hospital following fighting in the Kyiv region. 

president-zelensky-visits-wounded-soldiers-ukraine Zelenskyy visiting the military hospital Source: ABACA/PA Images

president-zelensky-visits-wounded-soldiers-ukraine According to the presidency official website, Zelenskyy made a visit to the hospital to award militaries with orders and medals for courage and dedication, and to honor the hospital staff for exemplary work in difficult conditions Source: ABACA/PA Images

A pregnant woman and her baby have died after Russian forces bombed the maternity hospital in Ukraine where she was meant to give birth, medics have revealed.

Images of the woman being rushed to an ambulance on a stretcher had circled the world, epitomising the horror of the attack.

The woman was rushed to another hospital, closer to the frontline, where doctors worked to keep her alive.

Surgeon Timur Marin found the woman’s pelvis crushed and hip detached. Medics delivered the baby via caesarean section, but it showed “no signs of life”, the surgeon said. They then began work on the mother.

“More than 30 minutes of resuscitation of the mother didn’t produce results,” Marin said on Saturday. “Both died.”

At least two people died and 12 have been wounded following an air strike on a residential building in Ukraine’s capital Kyiv, the country’s emergency service said this morning. 

“As of 7.40, the bodies of two people were found in a nine-storey apartment building, three people were hospitalised and nine people were treated on the spot,” the emergency service said on Facebook, adding that the building was in Kyiv’s Obolon district.

volodymyr-zelenskyy-address-to-the-nation-kiev Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Source: ABACA/PA Images

As just noted in our catch-up, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has  urged NATO to impose a no-fly zone over his country or see its member states attacked by Russia.

“If you don’t close our sky, it is only a matter of time before Russian rockets fall on your territory, on NATO territory,” Zelenskyy said in a video address released shortly after midnight.

He spoke a day after 35 people were killed and more than 130 injured when Russian troops launched air strikes on a military training ground outside Ukraine’s western city of Lviv, near the border with NATO member Poland.

Good morning, Hayley Halpin here. To kick things off here’s a quick update on the latest from the situation in Ukraine:

  • Russian air strikes yesterday killed 35 people at a military base outside Ukraine’s western city of Lviv.
  • Talks between the two sides are to resume today by videoconference, according to Ukrainian negotiators and the Kremlin, after both sides hailed progress at earlier rounds aimed at ending more than two weeks of fighting.
  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warns NATO could see member states come under Russian attack if they don’t act to impose a no-fly zone over his country.
  • Nearly 2,200 residents of Ukraine’s besieged city of Mariupol have been killed since hostilities began, the local authorities say.
  • Fighting rages in the Kyiv suburbs as Russian forces advance ever closer to the capital. Only roads to the south remain open and Kyiv is preparing to mount a “relentless defence”, according to the Ukrainian president’s office.
  • Russia is asking China for military and economic aid for the Ukraine conflict, US media report.
  • Britain’s defence ministry says Russia has established a naval blockade on the Black Sea coast, “effectively isolating Ukraine from international maritime trade”.
  • US journalist has been shot dead and another wounded in Irpin.
  • Electricity supply has been restored at Ukraine’s retired Chernobyl nuclear power plant that was seized by Russian forces in the first days of the invasion.
  • Our reporter Niall O’Connor continues to report from the Poland/Ukraine border. He will be keeping us up-to-date with the very latest on the growing refugee crisis there.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie