Meanwhile, Christine Lagarde, the President of the European Central Bank, was speaking to Newstalk this morning ahead of Trump’s announcement this evening.

She told The Pat Kenny Show that predictability is in very short supply at the moment.

“I have never mentioned the word ‘uncertainty’ as many times as I have in the last few weeks,” she said, stating that right now, we simply don’t what the impacts of the tariffs will be for the rest of the world.

“What we know is it won’t be good for the global economy,” she said, adding that it will unsettle the trading world and will not be good for America or Europe.

She said her job is to anticipate and explain what the economic impacts will be, but the decision on what to do next will be a matter for European leaders.

Lagarde said the divergence between the US and the EU presents the latter with an opportunity to exert its own independence, in several areas including trade and defence.

“I call it the beginning of a march towards independence,” she said.

“What I mean by that is we should not be exclusively focused on what is happening on the other side of the pond, and we should focus on the strength that we have at home and how we can regain a degree of independence that we don’t have. And that applies to defence. It applies to trade, of course, it applies to finance.”

Lagarde is to be awarded the Sutherland Leadership Award at the Business and Finance Awards in University College Dublin later this evening.