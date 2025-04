US PRESIDENT DONALD Trump announced he is signing an order imposing “reciprocal” – or retaliatory – tariffs on countries worldwide.

“I will sign a historic Executive Order instituting reciprocal tariffs on countries throughout the world,” said Trump from the Rose Garden of the White House.

“Reciprocal, that means: they do it to us, and we do it to them.

“This is one of the most important days, in my opinion, in American history.”

What are tariffs?

Tariffs function as a tax on imported goods. They are levied against the importer and charged as a percentage of the worth of the goods.

The idea behind imposing a tariff is to encourage companies within a country to source their materials domestically rather than from abroad.

However, most economists agree that the tariffs being announced tonight are more likely to push up inflation and hamper economic growth.

Why is Trump using them?

Trump is hoping his suite of tariffs will encourage the US’s domestic industry. He announced baseline tariffs of 10%, although many countries – including the EU as a bloc – will face stiffer rates.

The tariffs Trump announced today are targeting countries that he sees as having the worst trade balances with the US.

He called them “reciprocal” tariffs to suggest that they’re a means to “match” the cost of the US doing business with those countries.

Trump arrives to speak during an event to announce new tariffs in the Rose Garden of the White House

He dubbed the targets of these tariffs the ‘Dirty 15′ – a list of 14 countries plus the entire EU.

A tariff already affecting EU countries is a 25% tariff on steel and aluminium that came into effect on 12 March.

A 25% tariff on automobiles that was announced last week is also coming into effect tomorrow, followed by 25% on automobile parts next month.

During his tariff announcement, Trump claimed that the EU is “pathetic” for how it treats the US and announced 20% “reciprocal” tariffs on other imports.

Trump held a chart outlining the tariffs, and the chart claimed that the EU puts tariffs of 39% on the US.

Speaking to The Journal last week, Professor of Political Economy at Trinity College Sharyn O’Halloran said that with the reciprocal tariffs, Trump is “looking for a way to have what his administration perceives as a levelling of the playing field”.

“This is a shift in their dialogue in the sense that they’ve shifted from the Mexico and Canada case, when they were saying that these were national security issues — the immigrants coming from Mexico and supposedly the illicit drugs coming from Canada — and they’re now using this list of countries that have trade imbalances,” she said.

What happened tonight and what else is on that big chart?

Taking to the podium just after 9pm Irish time, Trump labelled his speech a “declaration of economic independence” before going on to criticise cheaters and “foreigners” who he said had pillaged his country’s economy.

Delivering a long, rambling speech, the US president announced that he was putting a blanket 20% tariff on all goods coming from countries in the European Union.

Trump holds a signed executive order during an event to announce new tariffs in the Rose Garden of the White House

Reading from the large prob chart that he produced and held aloft as he spoke, he revealed that a number of countries would be hit even harder, with tariffs of 24% on Japan and 26% on India.

He also confirmed details of a 25% tariff on all non-US-made cars.

Training his ire on the EU for a section of his speech, he said Europe had been ripping off America. “It’s so sad to see. So pathetic,” he said.

Reiterating his arguments in favour of tariffs he said other nations were getting “rich and powerful at our expense” and that tonight’s move would lead to “stronger competition and lower prices for consumers”.

“In many cases the friend is worse than the foe when it comes to trade,” he said.

The new tariffs on US trading partners are set to begin this weekend, White House officials said after the speech, with a higher rate on “worst offenders” to take effect next week.

How is Ireland reacting?

Tánaiste Simon Harris briefed Cabinet last night about Ireland and the EU’s state of readiness to deal with the tariffs.

At tonight’s Fine Gael parliamentary party meeting, Harris said the government is prepared to navigate the coming economic turbulence calmly and with a clear strategy.

He remarked that Fine Gael has guided Ireland through every storm, from financial collapse to Brexit to a pandemic, and emerged stronger each time.

He said that Ireland is working closely with EU partners to respond to the US administration’s tariff announcement and will continue this work in the days ahead.

Harris will chair the Government Trade Forum on Friday and will attend an EU Trade Ministers meeting in Luxembourg on Monday.

He said the response to the tariff threat will focus on saving Irish jobs and maintaining vital public services.

The economy is only as strong as its people, Harris said, adding that his party in government will work to shield workers, farmers and communities from the worst impacts.

Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

And tonight, Taoiseach Micheál Martin told his parliamentary party meeting what he said earlier today, that “it will not be the status quo” after today.

He said the old order is changing and it is regrettable and we are in an era of increased protectionism.

“That is not good for Ireland or for open economies,” said Martin

The meeting was told by the Taoiseach that “uncertainty is the one certainty”.

He said “the whole system is working flat out to respond”.

Martin said he senses that this is an issue will hang over us for some time and may have economic implications.

What are the risks that may lie ahead?

Analysis by the Department of Finance and the ESRI, produced before tonight’s announcement, suggested the tariffs could cost Ireland more than €18 billion in lost trade.

There are also fears about US companies uprooting their Irish operations or making future decisions not to locate here.

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said yesterday that the EU still hopes for a “negotiated solution” to US tariffs but that “all instruments are on the table” to respond if necessary.

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald said earlier today she believes the EU should not impose counter-tariffs on the US, saying there should not be a “knee jerk reaction” from the EU that would exacerbate the issue.

Ireland’s pharmaceutical sector, which employs 50,000 people – 30,000 of them in US companies – is considered to be particularly vulnerable.

A White House official said Trump plans other sectoral tariffs for pharmaceuticals, so these will also not be covered by the new regime.

The sector doesn’t expect “immediate” job losses from the looming trade war but fears the impacts will be felt “four or five years” from now due to the timescale for investment in large-scale manufacturing plants.

“Everybody’s just waiting to see what happens,” said Eimear O’Leary, communications and advocacy director for the Irish Pharmaceutical Healthcare Association, speaking to The Journal.

O’Leary outlined that it’s “hard to say anything for definite” on how the tariffs will play out but that they “will impact and they will certainly create significant commercial challenges for companies based here”.

-With additional reporting from Christina Finn, Mairead Maguire and Eoghan Dalton