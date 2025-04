SINN FÉIN LEADER Mary Lou McDonald has told the Dáil that the EU should not impose counter-tariffs on the US.

Later today, Donald Trump will unveil his ‘Liberation Day’ tariffs.

The Government is assuming that a 20% blanket tariff will be initially applied to all EU countries by the Trump administration.

Speaking during Leaders’ Questions in the Dáil, McDonald said that automatic counter tariffs from the EU “would make things worse for Ireland”.

Last month, the EU said it would delay retaliatory tariffs until mid-April to allow for talks aimed at finding a compromise.

McDonald said today it is clear that Trump’s tariffs will present a “significant economic challenge to Ireland”.

“The hard reality is that our economy is particularly exposed,” she said, adding that there is real concern for our pharmaceutical and tech sectors.

“As the European Union formulates its response, the chief responsibility of government is to stand up for Ireland’s interests, to protect Irish jobs, Irish industry and the prosperity of our people,” she said.

The Sinn Féin leader said it is crucial that there is no “knee jerk reaction” from the EU that would exacerbate the issue.

“Counter-tariffs, Taoiseach, are not in Ireland’s interest,” McDonald said.

“If we agreed that Donald Trump’s approach is reckless, well then we can’t mimic that approach and follow him down the road of damaging tariffs.

“The only value of EU counter tariffs would be if they could de-escalate the situation, if you could be sure that it would force Donald Trump to withdraw his tariffs and avoid a trade war.”

In response, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said the idea of counter tariffs is to bring Trump to the negotiating table.

He said it is regrettable that we are now in this period of increased protectionism and added that Ireland’s fundamental objective is to protect jobs.