THE FALLOUT FROM the US’s decision to bomb three nuclear sites in Iran over the weekend is continuing, with Tehran vowing a “decisive response” to the attack.

The US struck three nuclear facilities with the bunker-buster bombs on Saturday night as it waded into the ongoing conflict.

US President Donald Trump took to social media last night to speculate about ‘regime change’ in Iran, something his own Pentagon leaders had already stressed was not the goal.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi is in Moscow today for talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, who has described the US strikes on Tehran as “unprovoked aggression” and “unjustified”.

Meanwhile, strikes between Israel and Iran are continuing this morning, with Iranian media reporting that Israel has attacked the country’s underground Fordo nuclear site south of Tehran.

European foreign ministers are also meeting in Brussels today to discuss the response to the escalation. Tánaiste Simon Harris is in attendance.

We will be bringing you all the latest updates as they happen throughout the day.

The Israeli military has confirmed that it has launched air raids to “obstruct access routes” to Iran’s enriched uranium facility in Fordo, which was one of three sites bombed by the US at the weekend. Earlier today, the IDF struck routes in order to obstruct access to the Fordow enrichment site. — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) June 23, 2025 A military statement said Israeli forces had “struck in order to obstruct access routes to the Fordo enrichment site”. US President Donald Trump claimed that Fordo had been “totally obliterated” by the US strikes, though other officials have said it is too soon to determine how significantly Tehran’s nuclear programme has been impacted. Demonstrations took place in several US cities yesterday to protest against Donald Trump’s decision to strike three nuclear sites in Iran. Here are some photos from the protests. Demonstrators rally outside the White House in Washington. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo Anti-war demonstrators hold signs outside the Wilshire Federal Building in Los Angeles. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo Protesters carry signs during a protest against US strikes on Iran in New York. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo Around 150-200 protestors gathered at the Stop The War On Iran! protest in Seattle. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo Anti-war on Iran protesters march in Boston. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo IAEA Director General @RafaelMGrossi addressed the Board of Governors this morning at an emergency meeting regarding the situation in Iran. pic.twitter.com/lqVr07Sqg7 — IAEA - International Atomic Energy Agency ⚛️ (@iaeaorg) June 23, 2025 The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has called for its inspectors to be able to return to Iran’s nuclear sites in a bid to “account for” its highly enriched uranium stockpiles, following the attacks by the US and Israel. “Iran, Israel and the Middle East need peace,” Rafael Grossi told an emergency meeting of the organisation’s board of governors in Vienna this morning. “For that, we must take a number of steps,” he said. “First of all, we must return to the negotiating table and for that allow IAEA inspectors – the guardians on our behalf of the NPT (nuclear non-proliferation treaty) – to go back to Iran’s nuclear sites and account for the stockpiles of uranium, including, most importantly, the 400 kilogrammes enriched to 60%.” Grossi said Iran’s foreign minister had sent him a letter on 13 June announcing the implementation of “special measures to protect nuclear equipment and materials”. “There needs to be a cessation of hostilities for the necessary safety and security conditions to prevail so that Iran can let IAEA teams into the sites to assess the situation,” he said. Following the US strikes on three Iranian nuclear sites – Fordo, Natanz and Isfahan – on Saturday, Grossi said craters “are now visible at the Fordo site, Iran’s main facility for enriching uranium at 60%, indicating the use of ground-penetrating munitions”. He added that “very significant damage” is expected to have occurred for the US bombing “given the explosive payload utilised and the extreme vibration-sensitive nature of centrifuges”. “At this time, no-one including the IAEA, is in a position to have fully assessed the underground damage at Fordo,” he said. Lack of clarity remains over the position of Keir Starmer’s UK Government in relation to the US strikes on three key Iranian nuclear sites at the weekend. Starmer highlighted the necessity to “de-escalate”, insisting on a diplomatic resolution, and ensuring to reiterate that there was no UK military involvement in the attack. UK foreign secretary David Lammy spoke about the conflict in an interview on BBC Radio where he offered neither support nor condemnation of the escalatory move by US President Donald Trump. “Everyone is urging the Iranians to get serious about the negotiations with the E3 [UK, France and Germany] and the US,” Lammy said. "This was not the UK's action. We were not involved."@JustinOnWeb asks Foreign Secretary David Lammy whether the UK has a position on whether the US strikes on Iran were legal under international law.#R4Today — BBC Radio 4 Today (@BBCr4today) June 23, 2025 “Yes, they [the Iranians] can have a civil nuclear capability that is properly monitored that involves outsiders but they cannot continue to enrich to 60%,” he added. Fellow Labour MP Luke Pollard was equally ambiguous when speaking about his party’s stance on the issue when asked on Sky News whether the UK is for or against the strikes on Iran. “It’s not for me to comment on the particular US action,” he said. The Conservative Party says the muddled responses to the US military action is evidence of “moral cowardice”, with its former leader Rishi Sunak lauding Israel and the US for acting “decisively” against the Iranian “threat to regional and global security”. European foreign ministers speaking ahead of a meeting at the European Council building in Brussels. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo The weekend’s US bombing of nuclear sites in Iran will likely dominate a meeting of European foreign ministers in Brussels today. Following Israel’s attack on Iran on 13 June and Iran’s retaliation, several European leaders have said that Israel has a “right to defend itself”. Many European countries have also echoed Israeli and American claims about Iran’s nuclear programme, saying Tehran is trying to build nuclear weapons, despite a recent US intelligence assessment that said the opposite was true. Tánaiste and Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Harris is expected to update his fellow foreign ministers on a call he had with Iran’s deputy foreign minister yesterday, and urge the EU to use all channels to call for de-escalation and to attempt to salvage negotiations over Iran’s nuclear energy programme. We’ll bring you more from the meeting when we hear the latest. Russian President Vladimir Putin has condemned strikes on Tehran as “unprovoked aggression” and said Moscow was trying to help the Iranian people – though he did not single out US strikes specifically. Putin is hosting Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in Moscow for talks. FM Abbas Araghchi met Russian President Vladimir Putin amid the US-Israeli aggression against Iran



Follow https://t.co/B3zXG74hnU pic.twitter.com/ePjXcl8fd7 — Press TV 🔻 (@PressTV) June 23, 2025 During the meeting, for which cameras were allowed in, Putin told Araghchi: “This is an absolutely unprovoked aggression against Iran.” He called the strikes “unjustified” and said that Russia was “making efforts to provide assistance to the Iranian people.” While Putin did not single out the US attacks, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters before the meeting that Russia regrets the US strikes. “There has been a new escalation of tensions in the region, and, of course, we condemn this and express our deep regret in this regard,” Peskov said. Since Israel launched its wave of strikes on Iran on 13 June, Russia has not publicly offered military help to Tehran. Putin and other officials have also downplayed Moscow’s obligations under a sweeping strategic partnership agreement signed with Tehran just months ago, highlighting that it is not a mutual defence pact. Asked what specific support Russia might offer, Peskov told reporters: “It all depends on what Iran needs. We have offered our mediation services.” Putin said last week that Iran had not requested any support. Israel’s Defence Ministry has said the IDF is striking Iranian ‘government targets’ in Tehran this morning, including the Evin Prison in the Iranian capital. Other targets include the security headquarters of the Revolutionary Guards, the city’s Palestine Square, and the paramilitary Basij volunteer corps building – which is a part of the Revolutionary Guard. “The Iranian dictator will be punished with full force for attacking the Israeli home front,” the ministry said. The notorious Evin jail in the North eastern suburbs of Tehran, Iran. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo Iran has confirmed that sections of Evin Prison have been damaged in the strikes. “In the latest attack by the Zionist regime on Tehran, projectiles unfortunately struck Evin prison, causing damage to parts of the facility,” said the judiciary’s Mizan Online website. It added that all resources had been deployed to manage the complex and the situation remained “under control”. The notorious prison has been known for holding western detainees, including journalists. British-Iranian woman Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe was detained there for six years after being accused of spying by Iran. Last night, US President Donald Trump raised the idea of regime change in Iran – even after the Pentagon stressed that the goal of American intervention was not to topple the Iranian government. “It’s not politically correct to use the term, ‘Regime Change,’ Trump posted on his Truth Social platform. “But if the current Iranian Regime is unable to MAKE IRAN GREAT AGAIN, why wouldn’t there be a Regime change??? MIGA!!!” Hours later he doubled down on emphasising the success of his strikes. “Monumental Damage was done to all Nuclear sites in Iran, as shown by satellite images. Obliteration is an accurate term!” Trump wrote, without sharing the images he was referencing. “The biggest damage took place far below ground level. Bullseye!!!” he added. If you need a recap of the escalation in the conflict, here’s what has happened over the last couple of days: The US attacked three Iranian nuclear sites on Saturday.

The extent of the damage caused to the sites has yet to be fully determined.

Iran’s foreign minister said the US decided to ‘blow up’ diplomacy efforts by striking the nuclear sites.

The UN’s nuclear watchdog said there was no increase in radiation levels in Iran on Sunday.

Iran has promised retaliation against the US for the attack. Good morning – Jane Moore here. Welcome to our coverage of the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. The situation has escalated since the United States bombed three of Iran’s nuclear sites – Fordo, Natanz and Isfahan on Saturday. Iran’s foreign minister said the US had decided to ‘blow up’ diplomacy efforts by entering the war, with the country vowing to retaliate against the attacks. Strikes are continuing between Israel and Iran this morning, with meetings in the EU taking place to discuss Europe’s response to the conflict, and Iran’s foreign minister meeting Vladimir Putin in Moscow. We’ll be bringing you all the latest developments over the course of the day.

