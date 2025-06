US PRESIDENT DONALD Trump has announced that Iran and Israel have agreed to a ceasefire.

The announcement comes after Iran launched an attack on American forces stationed at Qatar’s Al Udeid Air Base, in what it said was retaliation for US strikes on three of its nuclear sites over the weekend.

The attack came shortly after Qatar closed its airspace as a precaution amid threats from Iran - Qatar said it ‘successfully intercepted’ the missiles targeting the US base.

Meanwhile, Israel once again struck Iran’s heavily fortified Fordo nuclear facility, according to Iranian state media .

The reported strike came just days after the United States launched bunker-buster attacks on three nuclear sites in Iran, prompting Tehran to vow a “decisive response” and accuse Washington of “unprovoked aggression”.

At around 10pm Irish time, the Israeli military asked that residents in a certain area in central Tehran evacuate. “Your presence in this area puts your life at risk,” its X account wrote in Persian. “We ask that you immediately leave the designated area on the map and do not approach it for the next few hours.”

Israeli military said that Iran’s attack on the military base has proved that the country is a threat to “the entire world”.

Irish citizens in Doha were advised to “exercise caution, follow local advice, monitor media [and] shelter in place.”

Elsewhere, President Donald Trump further inflamed speculation last night by hinting at possible regime change in Tehran, despite Pentagon claims that this is not the US objective. Tonight, he dismissed the Iranian attack as a “very weak response”. There were no fatalities, either Qatari or American, both countries’ ministries confirmed.

“Perhaps Iran can now proceed to Peace and Harmony in the Region,” Trump mused in a post on Truth Social, “and I will enthusiastically encourage Israel to do the same. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

He then announced that a total ceasefire had been agreed between the two countries, which will come into place once the two have concluded their current attacks on each other.

Updates by Jane Moore, Jane Matthews, Andrew Walsh, Diarmuid Pepper, and Emma Hickey

