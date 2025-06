THE UN’S NUCLEAR watchdog has said there has been no increase in radiation levels in Iran after the US bombed the country’s nuclear sites overnight.

The International Atomic Energy Agency said it had not detected any change in radiation levels ‘as of this time’.

Nearby countries also reported no change in radiation levels. Both Saudi Arabia and Kuwait said that they had been monitoring the situation and the situation is ‘normal’.

The full extent of the attack on Iran’s nuclear capabilities is not yet known; however Israel’s president told the BBC this morning that “it’s quite clear… that the Iranian nuclear program has been hit substantially”.

Advertisement

Iran has maintained its nuclear programme is for peaceful purposes only, and US intelligence agencies have found that Tehran is not actively pursuing a bomb. The US and Israel have controversially argued that Iran could quickly assemble a nuclear weapon, making it an imminent threat.

“Following attacks on three nuclear sites in Iran… the IAEA can confirm that no increase in off-site radiation levels has been reported as of this time,” the nuclear watchdog posted on X, just hours after Donald Trump said the US strikes had ‘totally obliterated’ Iran’s main nuclear sites at Natanz, Isfahan and Fordow.

Saudi Arabia said “no radioactive effects were detected” in the Gulf region.

“No radioactive effects were detected on the environment of the Kingdom and the Arab Gulf states as a result of the American military targeting of Iran’s nuclear facilities,” the kingdom’s Nuclear and Radiological Regulatory Commission wrote in a post on X.

Kuwait’s National Guard also posted on X that “radiation levels in Kuwait’s airspace and waters are stable, and the situation is normal”.

Iran has said its nuclear programme will not be stopped.

Related Reads Ireland's reaction to the US bombing Iran: 'There is an urgent need for de-escalation' 'There are many targets left': How Trump announced to the world that the US had bombed Iran

International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons labelled the US attack as “senseless and wreckless” this morning, adding that military action against Iran is “not the way to resolve concerns over Tehran’s nuclear programme”.

The Nobel Peace Prize-winning organisation said the American strikes could “undermine international efforts to prevent further proliferation of nuclear weapons”.

It is not clear whether the US will continue attacking Iran alongside its ally Israel, which has been engaged in a nine-day war with Iran.