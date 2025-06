THE ESCALATING CONFLICT between Israel and Iran reached new heights over the weekend as the United States got involved in the war.

The US struck three nuclear facilities with bunker-buster bombs on Saturday night, with president Donald Trump insisting the attack had “obliterated” Iran’s nuclear capabilities, though other officials said it was too soon to determine the impact.

All eyes are now on Iran to see how it will respond to the attack, after it warned over the weekend that the development would have “everlasting consequences”.

Newspapers in Ireland and abroad have been reacting to the US bombing Iran on their front pages this morning.

The Irish Independent says ‘Trump’s gamble risks all-out war as Iran vows revenge’, accompanied by a picture of the US President in a meeting in the White House’s Situation Room on Saturday ahead of the imminent attack.

Many of the other newspapers feature the same photograph on their front page.

The Irish Times leads with the same picture on its front page with the headline ‘Middle East on edge as US enters war with Iran’.

Meanwhile, The Herald’s headline says Trump is ‘taking the peace’ by entering the conflict.

The UK front pages are also dominated by the Middle East.

A satellite image showing the impact of the US’s bombs targeting Iran’s underground uranium enrichment facility takes up a large part of The Times’s front pages under the headline ‘Iran vows revenge on US’.

The Guardian also features Iran’s vow of revenge against the US in its headline. The front page of the paper features an image of Trump announcing the airstrikes on Saturday while flanked by US vice president JD Vance, secretary of state Marco Rubio and defence secretary Pete Hegseth.

‘Stop now’ is The Mirror’s headline, as it claims British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is leading calls for calm following the US’s escalation.

Scotland’s Daily Record goes with a more chilling headline as it hints at the world being on the brink of war, claiming Trump has the ‘whole world in his hands’.

Meanwhile, newspapers in the US are also unsurprisingly leading with the conflict.

The New York Times highlights the hypocrisy of the US’s move in its headline, featuring the Pentagon’s statement that the US strikes had inflicted “severe damage” on Iran’s facilities against its warning to Tehran not to strike back.

The paper’s front page also states that by entering the war, Trump is testing the unity of his coalition and runs the risk not only of miring the US deeper into the conflict, but also of splitting his MAGA fanbase, which is divided on the issue.

The New York Post, which endorsed Trump ahead of last year’s presidential election, focuses on the US warning Iran against retaliation with the headline ‘Don’t even think about it’.

USA Today’s front page says US troops are on high alert following the strikes, with officials warning of potential retaliation. Below a photo of Trump announcing the bombing, it questions if his gamble is ‘a threat erased, or yet another ‘endless war’?’.