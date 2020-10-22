#Open journalism No news is bad news

Trump and Biden to go head-to-head in final TV debate before US presidential election

The debate begins at 2am Irish-time and will last for 90 minutes.

By Rónán Duffy Thursday 22 Oct 2020, 10:00 PM
Image: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images
Image: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

US PRESIDENT DONALD Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden will face off for the second and final time in a live TV debate tonight.

It’s over three weeks since the first debate and is the first time the pair have come face-to-face since Trump’s tested positive for Covid-19.

Last week’s debate was cancelled due as a result of Trump’s infection and the fact that the president wouldn’t take part virtually.

Millions of Americans have already voted by way of postal ballots with election day proper just 11 days away.

After viewers of the last presidential debate bemoaned the moderator’s inability to cut off the candidates’ microphones, the non-partisan Commission on Presidential Debates (CPD) responded with an announcement this week that each candidate’s microphone will be turned off while his opponent gives a two-minute answer to an initial question on each debate topic.

After those initial replies, the microphones will stay on during open discussion, leaving it likely that the candidates will still talk over one another during that segment. 

Tonight’s debate takes place in Nashville, Tennessee and will be moderated by NBC News White House correspondent Kristen Welker. The CPD chooses the topics to be debated and Welker formulates the questions. 

Tonight’s six topics are: Fighting Covid-19, American families, race in America, climate change, national security and leadership.

The debate starts at 2am Irish-time and TheJournal.ie will be liveblogging from about an hour before that and throughout the night.

If you’re not staying up for the debate, we’ll have a rundown of the biggest moments and talking points by the time you’re up in the morning. 

If you are watching the debate or have any thoughts on the presidential race send them in to ronan@thejournal.ie , or tweet @thejournal_ie or @ronanduffy_

