Advocacy group Women for Election has called on Micheál Martin and Simon Harris, the incoming Fianna Fáil Taoiseach and Fine Gael Tánaiste, to ensure gender balance in the next cabinet of ministers.

The group said that 40% of the next cabinet, seven ministers, should be women and argued that it should be the case as women make up half the population.

“Research worldwide demonstrates that gender-diverse leadership improves decision-making, strengthens governance outcomes and enhances trust in politics,” CEO Brian Sheehan said, adding that both leaders have talented female politicians who should be considered for positions.

Fine Gael TD Jennifer Carroll MacNeill this morning conceded that the female representation in the Dáil is “very low”, during an interview on RTÉ Radio One’s Morning Ireland.

She said, however, that it would be “frivolous” of her to demand that a gender balance is met at cabinet level, and argued that all female TDs who have been elected can fulfil their roles to represent their constituents – as a minister or not.

“It’s my job to do my job to represent my constituents. If I have the opportunity to work in any government, then I will work on behalf of the state in my policy areas,” she said.