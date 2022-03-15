Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
Here’s are the latest developments on the invasion of Ukraine.
HERE ARE THE major developments on the 20th day of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
The European Council goes to Kyiv
The Polish, Czech and Slovenian prime ministers will travel to Kyiv to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, the Polish government said in a statement.
Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, Czech counterpart Petr Fiala and Slovenia’s Janez Jansa will also meet with Ukrainian Prime Minister Denis Shmyhal during the visit.
The three will be visiting as “representatives of the European Council”, the statement said.
The trip was organised “in agreement with” European Council chief Charles Michel and European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen, it added.
On EU sanctions, Paschal Donohoe told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland this morning that the plummeting value of the ruble, the Russian stock market no longer functioning and their Central Bank not able to access foreign exchange reserves to convert the ruble, are all signs that sanctions have “had a huge effect”, combined with what private companies have also done.
A heartwarming message next, because we all need it – how gorgeous is this?
The other big story of the day - Marina Ovsyannikova, the Russian journalist who interrupted a prime-time news broadcast on state TV last night.
There’s huge focus on the Russian bombing of residential areas in Kyiv last night – a reminder that targeting civilians or civilian areas is a war crime.
The Russian strikes igniting a huge fire and prompted a frantic rescue effort in a 15-storey apartment building. At least one person was killed and others remain trapped inside.
Russian artillery fire also hit a nine-storey apartment building in the northern Obolonskyi district of the city, killing two more people, authorities said.
UK Government intelligence suggests that Russia has installed its own mayor in Melitopol after the regions actual mayor was abducted.
The mayor of Dniprorunde has also been reportedly abducted by Russian forces.
Good morning, Gráinne Ní Aodha here. Here’s a quick update on the latest from the situation in Ukraine:
In Russia:
And in Ireland:
