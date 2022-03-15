#Open journalism No news is bad news

Tuesday 15 March 2022
Liveblog

HERE ARE THE major developments on the 20th day of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

  • Strikes on residential areas in Kyiv killed at least two people today, as AFP journalists said they heard at least three powerful explosions in the centre of Kyiv early this morning.
  • A journalist interrupted Russia’s most-watched evening news broadcast last night, holding up a poster saying “No War” and condemning Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.
  • A convoy of 160 civilian cars left the encircled port city of Mariupol along a designated humanitarian route, in a rare glimmer of hope for the besieged port city.
  • The United States has expressed concern about “alignment” between Russia and China, after high-ranking US and Chinese officials met for seven hours on the Ukraine war and other security issues.
  • The Journal’s Niall O’Connor reports that measures are being taken at the Polish/Ukrainian border to prevent the trafficking of refugees.
The European Council goes to Kyiv

The Polish, Czech and Slovenian prime ministers will travel to Kyiv to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, the Polish government said in a statement.

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, Czech counterpart Petr Fiala and Slovenia’s Janez Jansa will also meet with Ukrainian Prime Minister Denis Shmyhal during the visit.

The three will be visiting as “representatives of the European Council”, the statement said.

The trip was organised “in agreement with” European Council chief Charles Michel and European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen, it added.

On EU sanctions, Paschal Donohoe told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland this morning that the plummeting value of the ruble, the Russian stock market no longer functioning and their Central Bank not able to access foreign exchange reserves to convert the ruble, are all signs that sanctions have “had a huge effect”, combined with what private companies have also done.

The other big story of the day - Marina Ovsyannikova, the Russian journalist who interrupted a prime-time news broadcast on state TV last night.

There’s huge focus on the Russian bombing of residential areas in Kyiv last night – a reminder that targeting civilians or civilian areas is a war crime. 

The Russian strikes igniting a huge fire and  prompted a frantic rescue effort in a 15-storey apartment building. At least one person was killed and others remain trapped inside.

Russian artillery fire also hit a nine-storey apartment building in the northern Obolonskyi district of the city, killing two more people, authorities said.

russia-ukraine-war Source: AP/PA Images

UK Government intelligence suggests that Russia has installed its own mayor in Melitopol after the regions actual mayor was abducted. 

The mayor of Dniprorunde has also been reportedly abducted by Russian forces.

Good morning, Gráinne Ní Aodha here. Here’s a quick update on the latest from the situation in Ukraine:

  •  A series of Russian strikes hit a residential neighbourhood in Kyiv, igniting a huge fire and a frantic rescue effort in a 15-storey apartment building. At least two people were killed and others were trapped inside. 
  • Nearly all of the Russian military offensives remained stalled after making little progress over the weekend, according to a senior US defence official.
  • President Joe Biden’s national security adviser warned a top Chinese official about China’s support for Russia in the Ukrainian invasion during a meeting in Rome. This is significant because there have been reports that Russia has asked for China’s help in its invasion of Ukraine.
  • Further talks between Ukrainian and Russian negotiators are planned for today, after talks held yesterday paused due to a “technical” issue.

In Russia:

  • A journalist interrupted Russia’s most-watched evening news broadcast last night, holding up a poster saying “No War” and condemning Moscow’s military action in Ukraine.

And in Ireland:

  • Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe said that further sanctions are planned from the EU this week. Donohoe said that considerations needed to be given to making sure sanctions did more harm to Russia than to the EU.

