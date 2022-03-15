Flag

3 mins ago

The European Council goes to Kyiv

The Polish, Czech and Slovenian prime ministers will travel to Kyiv to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, the Polish government said in a statement.

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, Czech counterpart Petr Fiala and Slovenia’s Janez Jansa will also meet with Ukrainian Prime Minister Denis Shmyhal during the visit.

The three will be visiting as “representatives of the European Council”, the statement said.

The trip was organised “in agreement with” European Council chief Charles Michel and European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen, it added.