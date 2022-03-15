Russian TV protester pleads not guilty to violating demonstration laws

A RUSSIAN TV editor who burst onto the set of a popular evening news show to voice dissent over Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine has pleaded not guilty in court today.

“I don’t plead guilty,” Marina Ovsyannikova said in a Moscow court, where she was facing 10 days in detention for publishing a video address explaining her reasons for interrupting the news broadcast.

Ovsyannikova, a state television employee who barged onto the set of Russia’s most-watched evening news broadcast yesterday holding a poster reading ‘No War’, went on trial for breaching protest laws, a Moscow court representative told AFP.

The tightly-controlled state broadcaster Channel One’s flagship 9pm news show called Time has run since the Soviet era and is watched by millions around Russia.

Her lawyer Daniil Berman told AFP Ovsyannikova risked criminal charges with a penalty of up to 15 years in jail under new laws agreed after the invasion.

However a court spokesman in Moscow said she appeared before a district court in Moscow on administrative charges of organising an unsanctioned action that disrupted public order, which carry a jail term of up to ten days.

Марина Овсянникова в Останкинском районом суде. С ней адвокат Антон Гашинский. pic.twitter.com/b1wPyy4BJ1 — Соболь Любовь (@SobolLubov) March 15, 2022

French President Emmanuel Macron has offered asylum or other forms of consular protection to Ovsyannikova.

Macron, who has maintained a dialogue with Russian President Vladimir Putin despite the war, said he would bring up her case at his next conversation with the Russian leader.

“We will launch diplomatic efforts aiming to offer [her] protection – either at the embassy but also protection through asylum,” said Macron.

I will have the chance at my next talks with President Putin to propose this solution in a very direct and concrete manner.

Channel One said an internal investigation was underway. It was a highly unusual event in Russia where state media is strictly controlled.

“I want to have as quickly as possible all clarity about her personal situation and her ability to continue with her work,” Macron said.

He has repeatedly held telephone talks with Putin in recent weeks, even after the February 24 invasion of Ukraine.

