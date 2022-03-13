Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
HELLO THERE AND welcome to our liveblog where we will bringing you the very latest on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Here are the latest developments:
The death toll from the missile attack near Lviv in western Ukraine has increased to 35, according to the regional governor there.
This attack is being seen as a new departure for Russia’s strategy. Previously, the western border cities had not been touched by many Russian attacks.
Sanctions against Russia are now hitting holidaymakers.
Thousands of Russian tourists in Thailand are struggling to find a route home as international sanctions imposed over the war in Ukraine hit holiday-makers.
Russians tourists have been among the largest group of visitors to return to Thailand’s beachside resorts since pandemic restrictions eased, but many now find themselves without a return ticket.
Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) official Chattan Kunjara Na Ayudhya said 3,100 Russians were stuck in Phuket, while just over 2,000 were in Samui, and smaller numbers were in Krabi, Phang Nga and Bangkok.
More now on that bus crash.
The bus landed on its side on a grassy slope just beyond a highway guardrail and near a farm field. Firefighters used two cranes to set the vehicle upright and remove it.
Italy’s Interior Ministry said the bus had set out from Ukraine and was heading south to Pescara, an Adriatic port city, when it overturned.
A bus carrying around 50 Ukrainian refugees has crashed in Italy, killing a young woman and leaving several others injured, according to local reports.
The crash happened on a road between Cesena and Rimini.
More information now coming to us about the attack near Lviv.
Around 30 cruise missiles were fired from Russian planes located over the Black Sea, which had flown out from the southern Russian city of Saratov, Lviv’s mayor said.
Ukraine’s Air Force Command West said on Facebook two cruise missiles were destroyed by air defence systems.
They said the missiles were fired “probably from the waters of the Sea of Azov or the Black Sea”.
Multiple trusted sources are now reporting that the mayor of Dniprorudne has been kidnapped by Russian troops.
Yevhen Matviiv is the second mayor Russian soldiers kidnapped since the war broke after Melitopol’s mayor was kidnapped yesterday.
Peace talks have so far not brought about anything worthwhile but they are set to continue next week.
Meanwhile, the UN said it will have multiple meetings this week about Russia’s war in Ukraine.
On Monday, the Security Council will discuss the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE). Polish foreign minister Zbigniew Rau is expected to speak during the session.
Good morning. Garreth MacNamee here with you this morning.
We are getting more details about the rocket attack near Lviv.
Nine people died and 57 were injured in Russian air strikes overnight on a Ukrainian military base close to the city of Lviv, the city’s mayor confirmed.
“Unfortunately we have 9 dead. 57 people were injured,” Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadoviy wrote on Telegram.
