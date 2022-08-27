Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 18°C Saturday 27 August 2022
Advertisement

‘Sense of relief’ in Liverpool at arrests over murder of nine-year-old girl

Olivia Pratt-Korbel was shot on Monday night after a gunman chased his intended target.

By Press Association Saturday 27 Aug 2022, 11:45 AM
16 minutes ago 813 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5851084
Ambassador of Liverpool FC, Ian Rush (right), and the ambassador of Everton FC, Ian Snodin, visit the scene in Kingsheath Avenue (Peter Byrne/PA)
Ambassador of Liverpool FC, Ian Rush (right), and the ambassador of Everton FC, Ian Snodin, visit the scene in Kingsheath Avenue (Peter Byrne/PA)
Ambassador of Liverpool FC, Ian Rush (right), and the ambassador of Everton FC, Ian Snodin, visit the scene in Kingsheath Avenue (Peter Byrne/PA)

THE ARRESTS OF two men on suspicion of murdering a nine-year-old girl shot dead in her home in Liverpool are said to have brought a sense of hope and relief to the area.

A 33-year-old man was arrested by armed officers yesterday, a day after a 36-year-old man was held after an operation also involving armed officers.

Olivia Pratt-Korbel was shot on Monday night after a gunman chased his intended target, who has been named as convicted burglar Joseph Nee, into the family home in the Dovecot area, also injuring her mother Cheryl, 46.
olivia-pratt-korbel-death Olivia Pratt-Korbel Source: Family handout/PA
Assistant mayor of Liverpool, Harry Doyle, said people have come forward with information because they “want to see justice” for the little girl and her loved ones.

He told BBC Breakfast: “Our community is still obviously extremely shook by what’s took place.

“There’s certainly a sense of hope and relief, with the announcements of the two arrests made so far.

“But the community really has pulled together this week.”

On Saturday, Merseyside Police reiterated their appeal for people to come forward with names, warning “silence is not an option”.


The force tweeted: “A simple request – share this far and wide, to everyone you know, and ask them to share if further still, so that there’s no hiding place for anyone involved in the murder of little Olivia.

“We need names. Silence is not an option.”

The 33-year-old suspect was arrested in Lunsford Road on Friday on suspicion of Olivia’s murder and two counts of attempted murder.

Merseyside Police released aerial footage of the moment the 36-year-old was arrested – on suspicion of Olivia’s murder and two counts of attempted murder – by armed officers on Thursday.

In the clip, officers can be seen leading the man away due to heat signature technology.

It came after neighbours described seeing armed police “all in black with balaclavas on and machine guns” descend on a block of flats.

The force has also released an image of a black Audi Q3, which they believe is the same car used to take 35-year-old Nee to hospital.

The car has been seized and detectives are appealing for information from witnesses who saw it in the days leading up to the shooting, or have information about its movements afterwards.

Olivia’s family have urged people to “do the right thing” and said: “If anyone knows anything, now is the time to speak up. It is not about being a ‘snitch’ or a ‘grass’, it is about finding out who took our baby away from us.”

A £500,000 package of support announced by the Home Office “doesn’t touch the sides” and what the community affected in Liverpool needs is “long-term solutions”, Mr Doyle said.

Some £350,000 will be used to expand a pilot scheme as part of efforts to tackle organised crime in Merseyside, while £150,000 will provide trauma and mental health support in the Liverpool and Knowsley areas, the Government announced.

Mr Doyle said budgets had been “decimated over the years”, including those for youth grants.

He said: “What our community needs is long-term solutions and funding support solutions for the kids here on the street who were Olivia’s friends.”

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie