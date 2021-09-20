‘Words inadequate’ as mother and son laid to rest in Co Kerry

WORDS HAVE BEEN described as “inadequate” to comprehend the loss of life as a mother and son were laid to rest in Co Kerry.

Eileen O’Sullivan, 56, and her son Jamie, 24, were found dead at their home in Kilfeighney near Lixnaw two weeks ago.

The body of husband and father Mossie O’Sullivan, 63, was found close to the house.

A legally held firearm was found at his side.

Gardaí are investigating the deaths as a suspected murder-suicide.

At a funeral service at St Michael’s Church in Lixnaw this morning, parish priest Father Anthony O’Sullivan described the deaths of the three as tragic.

“Words seem inadequate to comprehend this tragic loss of life,” he said.

Source: Alamy Stock Photo

He described Mrs O’Sullivan and her son as “kind, gentle and went about their lives with dignity”.

“Eileen was a diligent worker, Jamie was a skilled welder,” he said.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Jamie had been due to graduate from Tralee IT in January.

Outside the church, his colleagues from Liebherr Container Cranes wore yellow arm bands and formed a guard of honour.

Mr O’Sullivan’s funeral was held separately in Lixnaw last week.