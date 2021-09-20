#Open journalism No news is bad news

Monday 20 September 2021
‘Words inadequate’ as mother and son laid to rest in Co Kerry

Eileen and Jamie O’Sullivan were found dead at their home in a suspected murder-suicide two weeks ago

By Press Association Monday 20 Sep 2021, 1:00 PM
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

WORDS HAVE BEEN described as “inadequate” to comprehend the loss of life as a mother and son were laid to rest in Co Kerry.

Eileen O’Sullivan, 56, and her son Jamie, 24, were found dead at their home in Kilfeighney near Lixnaw two weeks ago.

The body of husband and father Mossie O’Sullivan, 63, was found close to the house.

A legally held firearm was found at his side.

Gardaí are investigating the deaths as a suspected murder-suicide.

At a funeral service at St Michael’s Church in Lixnaw this morning, parish priest Father Anthony O’Sullivan described the deaths of the three as tragic.

“Words seem inadequate to comprehend this tragic loss of life,” he said.

the-coffins-of-eileen-and-jamie-osullivan-leave-st-michaels-church-in-lixnaw-in-north-county-kerry-picture-date-monday-september-20-2021 Source: Alamy Stock Photo

He described Mrs O’Sullivan and her son as “kind, gentle and went about their lives with dignity”.

“Eileen was a diligent worker, Jamie was a skilled welder,” he said.

Jamie had been due to graduate from Tralee IT in January.

Outside the church, his colleagues from Liebherr Container Cranes wore yellow arm bands and formed a guard of honour.

Mr O’Sullivan’s funeral was held separately in Lixnaw last week.

