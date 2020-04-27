This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 11 °C Monday 27 April, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Government says it's aware some Irish people are 'getting fed up of social distancing measures'

A senior government official this morning urged people to ‘keep going’

By Rónán Duffy Monday 27 Apr 2020, 12:03 PM
9 minutes ago 2,574 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5084763
Liz Canavan in Government Buildings.
Image: RTÉ News
Liz Canavan in Government Buildings.
Liz Canavan in Government Buildings.
Image: RTÉ News

THE GOVERNMENT HAS said it is aware that some people are getting “fed up” with social distancing measures but has urged them to “keep going”.

Speaking at a briefing at Government Buildings this morning, assistant secretary at the Department of the Taoiseach Liz Canavan said that the government is aware “how frustrating” the situation is. 

She thanked everyone who complied with restrictions over the past few days, acknowledging that “weekends are particularly difficult, especially when we have good weather”.

“We’re aware from reports on social media that some people are getting very fed up of the social distancing measures, they’re feeling confined, they’re stuck in the house or local area, and they’re having to queue up to get into shops,” she said. 

We do know how frustrating it is and we know people’s patients and resolve is waning. We know that every day we’re putting out that call for solidarity and community spirit, as well as personal and collective behavioural change, inventiveness and resilience, from all of you. This is what is required of each and every one of us at each step to delay the transformation of Covid-19. We know that call has not fallen on deaf ears so far, we have complied with restrictions and have succeeded in reducing the spread of the infection. For now we just need to keep going, as best we can. 

The government has said it is hoping to ease some of the restrictions on 5 May. 

The official also provided an update of the government’s social supports as a result of Covid-19 pandemic.

Canavan said that over 49,400 employers are now registered for the temporary wage subsidy scheme and that “over 347,000 employees have now received at least one payment under the scheme”. These figures do not include those who may have received a payment today. 

Canavan said that the cumulative value of payments made to employers under the subsidy scheme is now €556 million. 

The official added that employers can add employees who were laid off after 29 February back on the payroll for the purposes of the scheme, but that employees who were availing of the Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) must cease their claim. 

“Revenue and the Department (of Social Protection) are sharing information to identify duplicate payments across both schemes,” she added. 

On the PUP, Cavanavan said that 591,000 will today receive their €350 per week payment under the scheme. These will be lodged into accounts tomorrow.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie