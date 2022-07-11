#Open journalism No news is bad news

Liz Truss declares leadership bid to replace Boris as Tory leader

The senior Cabinet minister promised to ‘start cutting taxes from day one’ to help with the cost of living.

By Press Association Monday 11 Jul 2022, 8:11 AM
Liz Truss.
Image: PA
Liz Truss.
Liz Truss.
Image: PA

BRITISH FOREIGN SECRETARY Liz Truss has pledged to reverse the controversial national insurance hike if made Tory leader, as she insisted she can be “trusted to deliver”.

The senior Cabinet minister, who is widely expected to be a front-runner in the already crowded race, promised to “start cutting taxes from day one” to help with the cost of living.

With newly appointed Foreign Office minister Rehman Chishti also declaring his candidacy yesterday evening, there are now 11 Tories in the running for the top job.

Other contenders include former health secretaries Sajid Javid and Jeremy Hunt, ex-chancellor Rishi Sunak, his successor Nadhim Zahawi, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps and trade minister Penny Mordaunt.

Former minister Kemi Badenoch and senior backbencher Tom Tugendhat have also thrown their hats into the ring.

The PA news agency understands Home Secretary Priti Patel is yet to decide whether to launch her own bid, and will likely make a final decision today.

Truss said the Tories can win the next election, but acknowledged it will be “an uphill battle”.

Earlier, announcing her bid for the top job, Penny Mordaunt said the UK’s leadership “needs to become a little less about the leader and a lot more about the ship”.

Candidates populated the Sunday morning broadcast round, with Mr Hunt, Mr Javid, Mr Shapps and Mr Tugendhat all making appearances to promote their campaigns.

