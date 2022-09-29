Truss insists mini-budget will get economy moving despite UK market turmoil

UK PRIME MINISTER Liz Truss has defended her Government’s mini-budget, which has lead to massive turmoil in markets, saying that the measures will “get our economy moving”.

The tax-slashing mini-budget, which was unveiled by new Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng last Friday, has seen the pound drop significantly and forced the Bank of England into an emergency bond-buying programme to prevent borrowing costs from spiraling out of control.

The UK’s central bank announced yesterday that it was stepping in to buy up to £65 billion worth of government bonds – known as gilts – at an “urgent pace” after fears over the Government’s economic policies sent the pound tumbling and sparked a sell-off in the gilts market, which threatened to spark the collapse of some UK pension funds.

Truss defended the actions of the Chancellor in the mini-budget, saying that the UK Government needed urgent action to start economic growth.

“We had to take urgent action to get our economy growing, get Britain moving and also deal with inflation,” Truss told BBC Radio Leeds, in her first public comments since the mini-budget.

“Of course that means taking controversial decision but I am prepared to do that as Prime Minister because what is important to me is that we get our economy moving, we make sure that people are able to get through this winter and we are prepared to do what it takes to make that happen.”

However, she did say that the measures announced by Kwarteng would take time to be implemented.

“We are facing very difficult economic times. We are facing that on a global level,” she said.

Of course lots of measures we have announced won’t happen overnight. We won’t see growth come through overnight.

“What is important is that we are putting this country on a better trajectory for the long term.”

She said the mini-budget was the “right plan”, in spite of mounting calls – including from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) – for a U-turn on some of the policies announced last Friday after the pound sunk to a record low against the US dollar on Monday.