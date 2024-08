The 42 is the home of quality journalism for passionate Irish sports fans, bringing you closer to the stories that matter through insightful analysis and sharp sportswriting.

*********

Europa League play-off round

PAOK FC 4-0 Shamrock Rovers

SHAMROCK ROVERS’ INTEREST in the Europa League is all but over after a sobering night in the sapping heat of Thessaloniki.

A Dan Cleary own goal punctured Rovers’ first half resolve before a brace by the midway point of the second had PAOK firmly in command, either side of Josh Honohan being sent off.

Advertisement

*****

Conference League play-off round

St Patrick’s Athletic 0-0 Istanbul Basaksehir

ST PATRICK’S ATHLETIC almost secured a famous victory against Istanbul Basaksehir tonight as they head to Turkey with Conference League group stages in sight.

Kian Leavy rifle a long-range effort against the post after some mesmerising skill and watched 16-year-old Mason Melia lead the line in such an accomplished manner that Republic of Ireland manager Heimir Hallgrimsson and U21 boss Jim Crawford would surely have taken notice at Tallaght Stadium.

*********

The 42′s award-winning team produces original content that you won’t find anywhere else: on GAA, League of Ireland, women’s sport and boxing, as well as our game-changing rugby coverage, all with an Irish eye.